Chris Young’s First Time in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Blake Shelton tells Entertainment Tonight that Garth Brooks playfully bullied him before their show at Boise State University on Friday. “I got a text from my man here earlier that said, ‘Hey, man, we got your dressing room set up for you’. And he sent me a picture and it was a paper that said ‘Mr. Stefani’ on it. It sucks because Garth is kind of off-limits/ You can’t mess with him because he’s like the godfather of country music.”

Justin Moore tells Southern Living magazine that he’s passing down Southern values to his kids. “I think probably the one that is maybe most important to me is manners. As a guy I was taught to open doors and never walk in front of a lady. Yes ma’am, yes sir. No ma’ am, no sir. Please, thank you, et cetera. And that’s still a work in progress in my home but we do work on it daily.”

Eric Church tells Men’s Journal magazine that he heads to his cabin in Tennessee when he wants to blow off some steam. “I’m an outdoors guy, so I love to fish and I love to get outside. I have a little cabin place in Tennessee, and I like to go there to be miles away form anyone. I got a little amp in there, and I’ll open up the windows and I’ll just play. I’m playing to the woods, but it’s a great way to blow off steam and not think about all the other stuff going on.”

Nicole Kidman tells KIIS-FM Australia that she is embarrassed by Keith Urban’s sexiest songs. ”I don’t censor his art, but it is a little embarrassing.”

In the song ”Gemini”, Keith sings, “She’s a maniac in the bed, but a brainiac in the head”

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney tells Billboard magazine that he and Dan Smyers still get excited to hear their songs on the radio. “There was a time when Dan and I heard “Tequila” in an Uber. We were in Denver. I think we were riding back to the bus or something, and “Tequila” came on the radio on a pop station.” Dan Smyers says; “It’s not like somebody told us to tune in and turn it on; we just heard it by chance after a Juice WRLD song or something. We were going insane, filming and stuff. It was our first time hearing it on pop radio. We were like, “This is so crazy!””

Chris Young tells Syracuse.com that he wrote his first song at 14 years old. “I got started early or late depending on who you talk to. I wrote my first song when I was 14, and it was not very good. I had someone’s help, and it was just okay; passable. I loved the process and the craft of everything, so I started doing it more and more. Much like playing guitar, it became something I leaned on and incorporated into my show. It’s part of who I am, that when people ask “Who are you?” I can tell them I am a singer/songwriter. That’s a cool thing to be able to say.”