Christians In Action Thanksgiving Lunch In Paris

 

Greenburg Smoked Turkey gobblegobble.com

Christians in Action Annual Thanksgiving Lunch is on Tuesday, November 21, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the Paris Farmers Market. Paris Regional Health is providing the food. Warmth and hygiene items will be available. Donation items needed include

  • Socks
  • Gloves
  • Hats
  • Scarves
  • Blankets
  • Body wash
  • Toothpaste and brush
  • Deodorant and combs

You may drop your donations at Taco Delight on Clarksville Street and Trinity Christian Academy Vintage Marketplace. Call Melissa at 903-336-2207 to volunteer to help.

