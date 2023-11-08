Christians In Action Thanksgiving Lunch In Paris

Christians in Action Annual Thanksgiving Lunch is on Tuesday, November 21, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the Paris Farmers Market. Paris Regional Health is providing the food. Warmth and hygiene items will be available. Donation items needed include
- Socks
- Gloves
- Hats
- Scarves
- Blankets
- Body wash
- Toothpaste and brush
- Deodorant and combs
You may drop your donations at Taco Delight on Clarksville Street and Trinity Christian Academy Vintage Marketplace. Call Melissa at 903-336-2207 to volunteer to help.