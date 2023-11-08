Christians In Action Thanksgiving Lunch In Paris

Christians in Action Annual Thanksgiving Lunch is on Tuesday, November 21, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the Paris Farmers Market. Paris Regional Health is providing the food. Warmth and hygiene items will be available. Donation items needed include

Socks

Gloves

Hats

Scarves

Blankets

Body wash

Toothpaste and brush

Deodorant and combs

You may drop your donations at Taco Delight on Clarksville Street and Trinity Christian Academy Vintage Marketplace. Call Melissa at 903-336-2207 to volunteer to help.