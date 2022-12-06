Christmas At Cooper Lake State Parks

Christmas in the Park” is our highlighted event for the month. This traditional celebration will be at the Doctors Creek Unit on Friday, December 9, and Saturday, December 10 f from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm nightly. Festive campers will decorate their campsites for visitors to see and enjoy. Camping is free for all holiday decorators!

Unfortunately, we may have a couple of campsites available due to late cancellations. If you are interested in joining the holiday FUN, please get in touch with Doctors Creek at 903-395-3100. We are waiving all entrance fees and camping fees for this “give back” event ; we ask each visitor to donate a nonperishable food item for entrance into the park. The park will give all donated food items to the nonprofit Delta Hope House for distribution within Delta County.