“Christmas in the Park” is our highlighted event for the month to be hosted on Friday, December 9, and Saturday, December 10, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, nightly. It is a free event, but please bring a nonperishable food item per person to be donated to our local nonprofit, the Delta Hope House. The attached photos are from last year’s festivities.

“Christmas in the Park” and so much more to Experience at Cooper Lake State Park

Cooper, TX— December at Texas State Parks is special! Imagine a cold night huddled around a roaring campfire, roasting marshmallows, and listening to tales of Christmas past as lonesome wails of coyotes sing in the distance. You look up just in time to see a shooting star framed in the protected dark skies at the park. The fire warms your face as you sip a hot chocolate. You see the reflections of the flickering fire in your friend’s and family’s eyes. You immerse yourself in this magical moment, being grateful. It could be you! You usually don’t think of camping and December together, but they should be here at Cooper Lake State Park! The park has a variety of overnight camping accommodations, from cabins nestled on the banks of the lake to cottages, RV campsites, and tent sites. So start making your outdoor memories at a Texas State Park!

“Christmas in the Park” is our highlighted event for the month. This traditional celebration will be at the Doctors Creek Unit on Friday, December 9, and Saturday, December 10, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm nightly. Festive campers will decorate their campsites for visitors to see and enjoy. Camping is free for all holiday decorators!

Unfortunately, we may have a couple of campsites available due to late cancellations. If you are interested in joining the holiday FUN, please get in touch with Doctors Creek at 903-395-3100. We are waiving all entrance fees and camping fees for this “give back” event ; we ask each visitor to donate a nonperishable food item for entrance into the park. We will give all donated food items to the nonprofit Delta Hope House for distribution within Delta County.

To kick off a healthy and happy 2023, Cooper Lake State Park Units will host a First Day Hike on January 1, 2023! Are you ready for an adventurous hike winding through a post-oak forest? Park Rangers will guide you along the trail, often stopping to tell stories about our park and the natural world. It is a Must to get 2023 started right!

Your health and wellness journey begins with your first step. So please keep it going throughout 2023, hiking and walking in outdoors. The South Sulphur Unit First Day Hike will start at 10:00 am when you meet the Park Ranger at the Coyote Run Trailhead. The Doctors Creek Hike will begin at 2:00 pm. The Park Ranger is near the playground in the Pelican Point Day Use Area.

Standard Park entrance fees are $5 for adults, with kids 12 and under always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass. Unlimited Park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle happen when you purchase a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70, which lasts 12 months. All programs are free, with paid entrance fees. For more information on this or other events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park, please visit and like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek 903 395-3100).

Recreational and Educational Programs Upcoming

Doctors Creek Unit

Saturday, December 3 – DC

Country Christmas – Make and take home a country Christmas-inspired ornament. Meet at Pelican Point Pavilion at 10:00 am.

Friday, December 9 — DC

“Christmas in the Park,” is a drive-through experience! Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and kick off the holiday season by viewing the decorated campsites. Bring your camera and join the fun starting at 6:00 pm.

Saturday, December 10 – DC

Master Naturalist – 10:00 am. Meet at Pelican Point Pavilion. Enjoy a discussion with a Master Naturalist about a topic not yet announced.

Saturday, December 10 — DC

Sunday, December 11 — DC

Rain Deer – 10:00 am. Meet at Doctors Creek Pelican Point Day Use Area. Watercolor painting – create a winter-themed inspired landscape painting.

Saturday, December 17— DC

Stargazing – Join us as we explore the night sky. We’ll have the telescopes out to view a planet or two, and viewing starts at 6:30 pm at Pelican Point Swim Beach. We’ll also be looking for a meteor from the Geminids meteor shower.

Saturday, December 24 — DC

Self-guided Stargazing – Ursids Meteor Shower – pick up an informational flyer at Headquarters.

Saturday, December 31 — DC

Kid’s Fishing – 9:00 am – 11:00 am. Meet at the Bluebonnet Fishing Pier and Day Use Area. Bring your fishing gear. No pole? No bait? No worries. We have fishing poles available to borrow. No experience is needed!

Saturday, January 1 – DC

First Day Hike – Meet at 2:00 pm at Doctors Creek Pelican Point Day Use Area. Begin your 2023 health and wellness adventure!

South Sulphur Unit

Saturday, December 3 – SS

Country Christmas – Make and take home a country Christmas-inspired activity. Meet at Heron Harbor Day Use Area at 2:00 pm.

Sunday, December 4 — SS

Mr. and Mrs. Claws – 10:00 am at Heron Harbor Day Use Area– Learn about the talons of various animals – dare to complete this matching game.

Saturday, December 10 — SS

Roving with the Ranger – Starting at 1:30 pm, stop our ranger as she roams around the park to discuss the interpretive item(s) she’s carrying.

Saturday, December 17— SS

Gems of the Universe – 2:00 pm at Heron Harbor – Learn about the Geminids Meteor Shower, where, when, and how to view them. Create your Gem of the Universe, make and take.

Saturday, December 24 – SS

Saturday, December 31 — SS

Kid’s Fishing – 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm Meet at the Heron Harbor Fishing Wall.

Saturday, January 1 – SS

First Day Hike – Meet at 10:00 am at South Sulphur’s Coyote Run Trailhead. Begin your 2023 health and wellness adventure!