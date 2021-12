By Cooper Lake State Park Superintendent, Steve Killian

We experienced the true holiday spirit at this year’s “Christmas in the Park” event held at Cooper Lake State Park – Doctors Creek! Park visitors from Delta, Hopkins, Hunt and a few other counties donated almost 2 tons of nonperishable food to our local nonprofit, The Delta Hope House, for distribution to those in need.

Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!

Merry Christmas from your Park Ranger friends at Cooper Lake State Park!