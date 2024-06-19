CHRISTUS Health Encourages Routine Screenings, Checkups For Men’s Health Month in June

June is Men’s Health Month and CHRISTUS Health is encouraging men to prioritize their health by taking advantage of routine screenings and checkups.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 13.2% of men 18 and older are in fair or poor health. Top health concerns among men include heat disease, stroke, diabetes, prostate cancer, depression, lung cancer, skin cancer, colon cancer and high blood pressure.

Dr. David Larsen, family medicine physician with CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, said men should have regular health checkups at least once a year, regardless of age.

“So often we tend to think, ‘I’m healthy and feel fine.’ But proper preventive screenings can catch abnormal things early. This is why yearly screenings are very beneficial,” Larsen said. “It gives you a chance to talk to your physician about anything that may be going on, even if it seems small.”

The leading cause of death among men is heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control, with causes ranging from smoking, diabetes, cholesterol, high-risk family history, and high blood pressure.

Heart disease symptoms can include:

Chest discomfort (pain, tightness, pressure)

Discomfort in other areas of the upper body

Shortness of breath

Nausea or lightheadedness

When it comes to health screenings, Larsen said the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force guidelines are widely used.

“Currently, men 18 to 39 should quit tobacco use, use UV protection against the sun’s harmful rays and have yearly lab work, which includes cholesterol, diabetes and blood counts,” he said.

Men 40 and over have the same recommendations as men 18 to 39, but with a twist, said Dr. David Smith, a surgical oncologist with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances.

“At 45, it is the dreaded colorectal cancer screening,” Smith said. “We have several options when it comes to having colorectal cancer screening, such as different stool studies and of course, colonoscopy.”

Both Larsen and Smith encourage men who may be suffering from any symptoms to see their provider.

“An ounce of prevention is much better than a pound of treatment,” Larsen said.