CHRISTUS Health Encourages Safe Fireworks Use For Independence Day Celebrations

– CHRISTUS Health is encouraging everyone to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday safely by providing fireworks safety tips.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there were eight deaths and nearly 10,000 people treated in emergency rooms due to fireworks in 2023. Injuries from fireworks have increased since 2008.

“Fireworks are extremely dangerous if used incorrectly,” said Julie Sperling, trauma and injury prevention coordinator for CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances. “However, with some planning, preparation, and good decision making, we can reduce the risks and have wonderful celebrations.”

Sperling recommends the following to minimize risks:

– Never allow young children to handle fireworks

– Do not use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

– Never light fireworks indoors

– Do not try to re-light or handle any malfunctioning fireworks

– Soak any spent and unused fireworks in water before discarding

– Never light or hold a lighted firework in your hands

– Keep all fireworks away from houses and flammable materials

Sperling also said to make sure you are updated on any local city or county laws regarding fireworks, and to keep a bucket of water nearby.

Of the 10,000 patients treated in emergency rooms, about 60% of the injuries were burns and 25% were contusions, abrasions, and lacerations.

Teenagers ages 15 to 19 years of age had the highest rate of fireworks-related injuries treated in emergency rooms with children ages 5-9 years old having the second-highest rate.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, a quarter of fireworks injuries can be attributed to children using sparklers.

Sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees. They can quickly ignite clothing, and children have received severe burns from dropping sparklers on their feet.

Shawn Salter, chief of CHRISTUS EMS, said that burns can be immediately cooled with water, any burning clothes need to be put out by the stop-drop-roll method or by smothering with a towel or blanket, and to avoid applying any oil-based creams as it may worsen the burn by “trapping” in the heat.

He also noted that burns that blister, blanch white in color or that have no feeling in the center should be treated by a physician.

“Fourth of July celebrations are meant to be fun,” Salter said. “We just want to make sure you’re keeping your health and well-being in mind while you’re celebrating. Fireworks involve fire and an explosion, so make sure you are mindful of that during each use.”