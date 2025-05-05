Header Mowers Header 2024
Christus Hospitals In East Texas Score High Grades

Four CHRISTUS Health hospitals in East Texas have earned the top rating  for health care safety from the Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization that assigns  grades to U.S. hospitals based on their ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients.  CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler, Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, Good  Shepherd Medical Center – Longview and Good Shepherd Medical Center – Marshall all earned  A grades in Leapfrog’s spring 2025 hospital safety survey. CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Texarkana, St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta, and CHRISTUS  Shreveport-Bossier also received A ratings. Of the nearly 3,000 hospitals graded, less than one third received an A  rating.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION'S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT [email protected] OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456.

