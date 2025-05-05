Christus Hospitals In East Texas Score High Grades

Four CHRISTUS Health hospitals in East Texas have earned the top rating for health care safety from the Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization that assigns grades to U.S. hospitals based on their ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler, Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview and Good Shepherd Medical Center – Marshall all earned A grades in Leapfrog’s spring 2025 hospital safety survey. CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Texarkana, St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta, and CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier also received A ratings. Of the nearly 3,000 hospitals graded, less than one third received an A rating.