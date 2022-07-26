Christus Mother Frances Hospital News 07.26

Please Join Us for a Ribbon Cutting

Please join the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute along with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs at Gerald Prim Football Stadium for a ribbon cutting of the CHRISTUS Mobile Athletic Training Room (M.A.T.R) made possible through the Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation and a generous donation from Alliance Bank! The ribbon cutting will be on Monday, August 1st, at 9:15am at Gerald Prim Stadium, 1200 Connally St, Sulphur Springs. We hope to see you there! Look for an invite soon for a M.A.T.R tour and tail gate to be held before one of the SS Wildcat Football home games this August.

Maternal Fetal Medicine

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic has opened their Maternal Fetal Medicine clinic in Sulphur Springs. OBGYN Physician Dr. Martin Fielder says: “Having high risk maternity care here in Sulphur Springs means our pregnant patients with the most risks won’t have to leave the county to receive specialist care. Leveraging our extensive experience with telemedicine, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic can now offer access to the Maternal Fetal Medicine specialists in Tyler, Texas to our patients in the Sulphur Springs service area. They will utilize the latest technology 3D/4D ultrasound machine generously gifted by our Hopkins County Health Care Foundation to evaluate and care for our high risk mothers.” High risk pregnancies include things such as those that involve a mother with a complicated disease process such as diabetes, heart condition, or who has experienced recurrent pregnancy loss. There are those that involve an unborn baby or babies with a difficult diagnosis such as congenital heart disease or a genetic condition, or those where both mother and baby are affected with complex conditions. Our CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic providers will work to get those patients the care they need.

Women’s Health

We are prepared to support each woman’s healthcare needs at any stage of life. Whether you come in for a routine gynecological exam, preparing to give birth, or need treatment for a disorder, we offer many services and treatments. Our provider team includes Darryl Doughtie, MD; Martin Fielder, MD; and Certified Nurse Midwife Deb Logan. To schedule an appointment, please contact their office at 903.439.4917.

The Birthing Center

At CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs, we want to be there to help celebrate one of life’s special milestones: the birth of your baby. We created the Birthing Center with your family in mind. Our friendly and experienced physicians, midwife, and nurses are ready to provide the care you need before your delivery, during your stay and after your baby is born.

· Level II NICU (32 weeks and greater) with

· Dedicated physicians and local pediatricians ready to care for your newborn

· Level II Maternal designation

Before your delivery: Free Virtual Childbirth and breastfeeding classes are held monthly. You may also schedule a tour of our Women’s Birthing Center. For more information on classes and tours, please call 903.439.4091.

During your stay: CHRISTUS has LDRP rooms for one room throughout your stay. Our goal is to make you feel the comfort of home during your labor and delivery experience with an “at home” experience. We offer different pain options for labor including Nitrous Oxide, and have new state-of-the-art Birthing Beds.

After the baby is born: We have a special meal planned just for mom, and a gift for your little bundle. We also have a Mom’s support group! Call or text Kristi Couch for more information at 903.348.4767 or find us on Facebook: Breastfeeding is Best Support-BIBS. You do not have to breastfeed to join, all moms are welcome!

Need a COVID Booster?

Net Health is offering Adult and Pediatric vaccines and boosters this week at 100 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. You may walk in from 10am to 3pm daily (July 25-29th). No appointment is necessary. They will continue to provide this clinic every four weeks as listed: July 25-29, August 22 – 26, September 19 – 23, and October 17 – 21.

CHRISTUS On Demand Care

CHRISTUS Health has expanded access to health care across ministries in Texas and Louisiana with the launch of CHRISTUS On Demand Care. These virtual visits allow patients to meet with a CHRISTUS Health caregiver through live video from their smartphone, tablet or computer for their urgent care needs from 7a.m. to 7p.m. every day of the week, including Saturday and Sunday, and even holidays. This service compliments scheduled virtual visits that are already in high demand and available to new and existing patients.

Built specifically for a consumer’s health care needs in mind, CHRISTUS On Demand Care providers can treat anything from allergies to rashes to even the flu, all from the comfort of a location and a time that’s convenient for the user. The virtual visit allows someone to be placed in a queue and to be seen by the first available CHRISTUS board-certified provider. If further testing like blood work or consultations is necessary, CHRISTUS On Demand Care can also help facilitate referrals and provide other helpful instructions.

There is no additional cost associated with a CHRISTUS On Demand Care visit. Nearly all major medical insurances cover these visits. Depending on the insurance plan, one might have a co-pay, but just like seeing a provider in a traditional office setting. Medicare and Medicaid also currently cover virtual visits like CHRISTUS On Demand.

To schedule CHRISTUS On Demand Care visit christushealth.org/virtual-medicine or go to your MyCHRISTUS account (formerly known as “MyChart”) and click on virtual visit or On Demand Care. Look for the launch of our MyCHRISTUS app, coming soon!