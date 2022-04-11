Christus Mother Frances Hospital News

CONTACT: Holly Ragan, MS

Senior Market Development

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs

holly.ragan@christushealth.org

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News

Sulphur Springs, Texas, April 11, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ.

Helping Ukraine

In light of the news of the attacks on Ukraine, we would like to extend an opportunity to aid the community of Kharkov (a city in northeast Ukraine). One of the hospital associates has a spouse who is from this city, and their family is still there. The hospital has been able to send some medical supplies. In addition, and thanks to the generosity of many others, we have been able to set up a fund through our Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation to raise money and send it directly to aid this city. To donate to this effort, go to Online Giving (christushealth.org) and select ‘Helping Ukraine’ in the drop down box.

Events

Blood Drive in Honor of Israel Lewis

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs will host a blood drive in honor of Israel Lewis, a local community member suffering from medical complications. The drive will be held on Wednesday, April 14th from 9am to 2pm in the Carter BloodCare Bus in the parking lot of the hospital.

**UPDATED – COVID Vaccine Clinics

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs will no longer offer the COVID Vaccine Clinic every Friday morning.

However, Net Health will be back offering Pediatric and Adult COVID vaccines. This vaccine clinic is located at the MMU tents behind the hospital. No appointment is necessary. Subsequently, Net Health will continue to come every four weeks to provide COVID vaccines.

From 10am until 3pm daily, Net Health will offer vaccines on the following weeks: May 2-6, May 31 – June 3, June 27 – July 1, July 25-29, August 22 – 26, September 19 – 23, and October 17 – 21.

Hospital Visitation

Please note the following guidelines:

Visitors must acquire masks themselves prior to entering our facility; cloth masks are acceptable. Masks must cover both the nose and the mouth. Visitors must remain masked during their time in the hospital.

An adult must accompany minor-age visitors, be free of symptoms, and able to comply with masking and hygiene expectations throughout the visit.

Emergency Department entrance open 24/7

Main Entrance open 5am to 5pm, Monday – Friday Gift Shop open

Visiting hours are 7am to 9pm Types of Visitors: COVID receiving aerosol treatments: via tele-visitation only; COVID not receiving aerosol treatments: 1 Essential support person for the duration of hospital stay – Essential support person will be given a visible wrist band for identification purposes; ICU/ER: 1 Essential support person only; All other patients may have 1 Essential support person and 1 visitor (up to 2 persons in room at a time)



Post COVID-19 Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Are you still suffering from shortness of breath related to previous COVID-19 infection? Medicare now covers pulmonary rehabilitation for individuals who have had confirmed or suspected COVID-19 and continue to experience persistent shortness of breath for at least four weeks. Neither hospitalization nor a positive COVID-19 test are required for program participation.

Pulmonary rehabilitation is designed to help increase strength, endurance, and overall health through exercise, education, diet, and support while decreasing patients’ shortness of breath.

Ask your physician for a referral to CHRISTUS Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program. Phone Number: 903-439-4141 | Fax: 903-438-4697

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

We are in need of volunteers to help in various different roles throughout our hospital. We are asking for anyone willing to give his or her time, to help bring a smile to someone in our hospital! For more information, contact Meredith Caddell at 903.438.4678.

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System includes CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospitals – Tyler, South Tyler, Jacksonville, Winnsboro and Sulphur Springs, the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital – Tyler, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rehabilitation Hospital a partner of Encompass Health, Tyler Continue CARE Hospital at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital, a long-term acute care facility, and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is the area’s preferred multi-specialty medical group, with more than 400 Physicians and Advanced Practice Providers representing 36 specialties in 34 locations serving Northeast Texas across 41 counties. For more information on services available through CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System, visit christustmf.org

Bed count – 402 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler

Bed count – 8 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – South Tyler

Bed count – 25 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville

Bed Count – 96 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs

Bed count – 25 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Winnsboro

Bed count – 94 – CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rehabilitation Hospital

Bed count – 96 – CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart – Tyler

Bed count – 51 – Tyler Continue CARE Hospital at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital