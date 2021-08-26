CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Acquires Medical Mobile Unit

Sulphur Springs, Texas, August 26, 2021 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has taken the opportunity to acquire a Medical Mobile Unit (MMU) from the Regional

Advisory Council (RAC) that was not being utilized. We have a number of preparedness plans in place, and the inclusion of the MMU has always been a part of those plans. When increased patient volume or staffing warrant its use, the MMU may be employed as a triage center to help us streamline the Emergency Room intake process. Once evaluated, truly emergent patients will be directed into the ER and those with less acute and non- emergent symptoms will be directed to the appropriate location for further treatment, such as respiratory evaluation or the Urgent Care clinic.

The MMU not currently required, and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs is being proactive in order to ensure we continue providing this community with high-quality care.