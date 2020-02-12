CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs Awarded Primary Stroke Center Accreditation

Press Release

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Primary Stroke Center Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

In October, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs underwent a rigorous onsite inspection where a Joint Commission reviewer evaluated compliance with Primary Stroke Center standards spanning several areas including Stroke Education, Anti-Platelet Therapy in the hospital and upon discharge, Statin medication to assist with treating hyperlipidemia, rehab evaluation in the hospital, Thrombolytic medication and Anti-Coagulation medication for individuals who present with Atrial Fibrillation.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs is pleased to receive Primary Certification from The Joint Commission, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” said Cassidy Cameron, RN, Emergency Department Team Lead and Stroke Coordinator, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. “We look forward to continuing our journey of improving patient safety and quality of care for the increasing number of patients undergoing treatment for stroke in Northeast Texas.”

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“Our team worked for roughly 18 months years prior to our Joint Commissions visit to ensure that we were providing the best possible care to our community,” added Cameron. “Our nursing staff does yearly education to maintain high standards learn new practices on how to best care for our stroke patients. We reviewed all our stroke patients’ charts and provided feedback to the physicians and nursing staff on best practices in Stroke Care. We have also tried to reach out beyond the hospital walls and held numerous educational events in the community, including a public educational seminar with our neurologist. It has been a long journey, and we are not done yet – we are excited to learn and grow and do all we can to provide the highest quality care to this community and to our patients.”

For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.