CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News

By Holly Ragan

Sulphur Springs, Texas, March 16, 2021 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Health Ministry of Jesus Christ.

**Important Notice**

We are aware of the new order announced by Texas Governor Greg Abbott that would lift the statewide masking mandate for many establishments on March 10. However, that will not apply to our CHRISTUS facilities. We will continue to require masks for those visiting, working or receiving care in any of our CHRISTUS facilities, per CDC guidelines, as well as hand hygiene and social distancing where possible.

We are continuing to closely evaluate the Governor’s executive order and will do the same for any additional guidance or requirements issued by the State Department of Health and Human Services or other entities. We understand that as more Texans are vaccinated, additional decisions will need to be made by the state, cities, and counties in which our ministries reside and we are prepared to respond accordingly. In the meantime, we remain focused on safely providing the care our communities need (whether COVID-related or not) and fulfilling our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.

Hospital Visitation

For the safety and health of the community and our ministry, CHRISTUS Health is screening all associates and visitors to our hospitals to help lessen the risk of infectious disease transmission among our patients, associates, and guests.

(1) Entrance to hospital through Emergency Department 24/7

(1) Visitor per patient

Visitors must be between the ages of 16-years old and 65-years old

All visitors are screened at the door, including a temperature taken

All associates are screened at each shift, including a temperature taken

Visiting hours are 7am to 7pm (subject to change)

ALL hospital visitors are required to wear a mask. Visitors should bring their own mask; homemade cloth masks are acceptable.

Clinic Services

COVID-19 Vaccines

At this time, vaccinations will be distributed by appointment only. Vaccine appointments can be made by visiting christushealth.org and clicking on the yellow chat icon on the homepage to connect you with Christy, our virtual assistant. If you agree to the terms, when she asks, “how can I help you” select “Vaccine information”. Next, choose, “Am I eligible for the vaccine?” You will then be prompted to answer a few screening questions prior to choosing a location nearest you and scheduling an appointment. If appointments are full, you can select other locations or check back regularly, as appointments are being added as supplies become available.

Urgent Care

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Urgent Care, located at 1339 S. Broadway St. in Sulphur Springs, is open. The Urgent Care hours are Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 2pm. The phone number to reach Urgent Care is 903.951.1001. The Urgent Care offers rapid COVID-19 tests, with results in 15 minutes.

Events

Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Hospital Gala 2021

The Gala is one of the most beloved and anticipated events of the year. This year, the 15th Annual Lights of Life Gala, will be that again – the theme this year is ‘Gala Unmasked’.

The Silent Auction will be open for bidding from February 15 through March 20.

It will be live on the GiveSmart Platform as in year’s past: https://galaunmasked.givesmart.com

All items will be displayed at the Civic Center and available for viewing:

Tuesday, 3/16 – 5 pm – 7 pm

Thursday, 3/18 – 11 am – 1 pm

Friday, 3/19 – 9 am – 11 am

The Virtual Gala | Live Auction will take place on March 20th at 6:00pm.

There will be THREE avenues to view Gala Unmasked and the Live Auction Telethon:

Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Facebook Page youtube.com/chadsmedia chadsmedia.com

If you wish to bid on a Live Auction Item, please call 903.243.9098. Volunteers will be operating the phone bank to take bids. (This will happen in real time.)

Coloring Contest/Naming Contest for Kindergarten through 5th Grades

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has a new family member… the Mako robotic surgical assistant. We invited all local students from Kindergarten through 5th grades to enter a coloring sheet and come up with a name for our new robot. Students worked with their teachers to enter their submissions, and now the top 5 finalists will be shared on Facebook, and we invite you, the community, to vote on the winning name. The winner will get to meet the robot, have a pizza party, and we will post their photo in the newspaper with the robot and our Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Chris Meltsakos, who will be using the robotic assistant to work on patients’ knees. We will share the link for voting very soon! Stay tuned!

COVID-19

Don’t Delay Care:

We want to be perfectly clear – CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances remains a safe place for all to receive quality care. Go to the Emergency Department or call 9-1-1 if you are urgently ill. While COVID-19 is new, our processes and procedures in place for infection prevention and preventing the spread of illness are not. To learn more about COVID-19, go to ChristusTMF.org or www.cdc.gov.

# # #