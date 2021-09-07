Christus Mother Frances Hospital -Sulphur Springs Business News

By Holly Ragan

Sulphur Springs, Texas, September 7, 2021 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Health Ministry of Jesus Christ.

Thank you for your patience!

With a spike in COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County, please expect “longer than usual” wait times in the Emergency Department. Rest assured we are doing everything we can to provide high quality care in a timely manner. Thank you in advance for allowing us to provide for your healthcare needs, while extending grace to our staff.

COVID Vaccine Clinics:

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs will host a COVID Vaccine Clinic every Friday morning from 9am to 12pm in the main lobby of the hospital until further notice. The available vaccines include Moderna (2-doses, ages 18 and older), Pfizer (2-doses, ages 12 and older) and Johnson & Johnson (1-dose, ages 18 and older). Appointments not required, but parent/guardian must accompany anyone 17 and younger.

Effective immediately, boosters are available for the immunocompromised. Effective September 20, 2021, boosters will be available for all vaccinated and is 8-months post-last dose.

Missing COVID card?

Don’t worry – We manage your medical records if you had your vaccine administered at a CHRISTUS location. You may log in to your “MyChart” account to access the record. If you don’t have a MyChart account, you can call 903.885.3181 to get that setup. You will need a working email address. Or…

Medical Records

Health Information Management is currently closed to the public. If you need medical records, please use one of the following options:

MyChart – using your MyChart login, please send a message to Medical Records with the information you need and where you would like the records sent.

Please call 903.439.4045 to speak to staff members who can send your records to care providers for you. If you need the records for yourself, please request an authorization form, complete and return, along with a copy of your identification, to our office via fax or email. The fax number is 903.439.4704.

We are available by phone Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sports Medicine

FREE Saturday Athletic Injury Clinic for student athletes of all ages is here! Saturday sports clinic are held every Saturday from 9am to 11am, on August 21 through November 13. Athletes will get an exam and free x-ray to determine a plan of care to treat their injury. The location will be the CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Orthopedic Office at 103B Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs.

For more information about our Sports Medicine program, or Orthopedic services, please call our office at 903.885.6688.

**Please help us preserve our masks for our healthcare providers, and BRING YOUR OWN MASK**

With COVID cases rapidly increasing in our community, the hospital requires all visitor to wear a mask while in the facility. There is no entry into the hospital without a mask . Visitors may wear a cloth or medical mask. Thank you for your continued support of the safety of our patients and associates.

Hospital Bed Availability

While some hospitals are on divert due to a “critical COVID surge”, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital continues to serve patients, and has available hospital beds, both for COVID and non-COVID diagnoses.

Hospital Visitation – *UPDATES

Please note the following guidelines:

Visitors must acquire masks themselves prior to entering our facility; cloth masks are acceptable. Masks must cover both the nose and the mouth. Visitors must remain masked during their time in the hospital.

Emergency Department entrance open 24/7

Main Entrance open 5am to 5pm, Monday – Friday Gift Shop open

Visiting hours are 7am to 9pm Types of Visitors: COVID receiving aerosol treatments: via tele-visitation only; COVID not receiving aerosol treatments: 1 Essential support person for the duration of hospital stay – Essential support person will be given a visible wrist band for identification purposes; ICU/ER: 1 Essential support person only; All other patients may have 1 Essential support person and 1 visitor (up to 2 persons in room at a time)



Outpatient Psychiatry Service Changes

Access Physicians Multispecialty Clinic of Sulphur Springs will no longer offer psychiatry services, effective September 1, 2021.

**Please note: Psychiatry services will be available locally through Forefront Rush Medical Services, P.C. (“Forefront”). Forefront’s services will be available at 105 Medical Plaza, Sulphur Springs at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. Any patient desiring to be seen by Forefront will need a referral from a provider practicing at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic – Sulphur Springs. You may contact CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic at (903) 885-3181 about obtaining a referral.

We recommend that you find another specialist to take care of your psychiatric medical needs. If you do not know another specialist, you may contact the Texas Medical Board for resources.

If you wish to obtain copies of your medical records, please come by our office and complete a “Medical Records Release Form” to have your records released to you or to have your records sent to another provider. Our office hours are Monday through Thursday, 8am to 5pm (closed for lunch from 12 to 1pm). Please call ahead at 903-919-5034.

Hours of Operation

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Urgent Care – Sulphur Springs

The CHRISTUS Urgent Care Hours of Operation is as follows:

In-Person Care Hours: Monday, 9-5; Tuesday, Closed; Wednesday-Saturday, 9-5; Sunday, Closed

Virtual Visit Hours: Monday-Friday, 8-5 To schedule a virtual visit, please visit urgentcare.christushealth.org, then select your location and click “Virtual Visit”



The Urgent Care is located at 1339 S. Broadway, and the phone number to call is 903.951.1001.

