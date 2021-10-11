CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News

Sulphur Springs, Texas, October 11, 2021 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Health Ministry of Jesus Christ.

No Excuses – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Nothing will keep us from making your breast health a priority, whether you need a mammogram, help choosing the right physician or treatment plan, from chemotherapy to radiation to surgery. We provide safe, high-quality care in our brand new, state-of-the-art Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center.

Schedule an appointment for your local 3D mammogram today by calling 903.438.4325.

Do You Need a COVID test, but are unable to get in to see your provider for testing or an appointment?

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Primary Care in Sulphur Springs is offering an opportunity for patients to be tested for COVID-19 without having to be seen by a provider.

Drive-thru testing is available Monday, Tuesday, & Thursday from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm in the parking lot of 100 Medical Circle; no appointment required.

Patients do not need to leave their vehicle. Someone will be out to get patient information and perform the COVID-19 test.

Patients will be required to sign up for MyChart.

Results of COVID testing will be available to patients via MyChart.

Thank you for your patience!

With a spike in COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County, please expect “longer than usual” wait times in the Emergency Department. Rest assured we are doing everything we can to provide high quality care in a timely manner. Thank you in advance for allowing us to provide for your healthcare needs, while extending grace to our staff.

COVID Vaccine Clinics:

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs will host a COVID Vaccine Clinic every Friday morning from 9am to 12pm in the main lobby of the hospital until further notice. The available vaccines include Moderna (2-doses, ages 18 and older) and Pfizer (2-doses, ages 12 and older) and Johnson & Johnson (1-dose, ages 18 and older). Appointments not required, but parent/guardian must accompany anyone 17 and younger.

The CDC recommends a booster for fully vaccinated people who received their second dose of Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago, and for those 65-years of age and older, and/or immunocompromised. Right now, boosters are only recommended for patients who completed their Pfizer vaccine series and meet the current eligibility criteria. Updates on a Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shot will be provided in the near future, as the CDC determines guidelines.

Missing COVID card?

Don’t worry – We manage your medical records if you had your vaccine administered at a CHRISTUS location. You may log in to your “MyChart” account to access the record. If you don’t have a MyChart account, you can call 903.885.3181 to get that setup. You will need a working email address. Or, you may contact Health Information Management. If you need medical records, please use one of the following options:

Please call 903.439.4045 to speak to staff members who can send your records to care providers for you or to request your medical records. You will need to complete an authorization form, complete and return, along with a copy of your identification, to our office via fax or email. The fax number is 903.439.4704.

We are available Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Hospital Visitation

Please note the following guidelines:

Visitors must acquire masks themselves prior to entering our facility; cloth masks are acceptable. Masks must cover both the nose and the mouth. Visitors must remain masked during their time in the hospital.

Minor-age visitors must be accompanied by an adult, be free of symptoms and able to comply with masking and hygiene expectations throughout the visit.

Emergency Department entrance open 24/7

Main Entrance open 5am to 5pm, Monday – Friday Gift Shop open

Visiting hours are 7am to 9pm Types of Visitors: COVID receiving aerosol treatments: via tele-visitation only; COVID not receiving aerosol treatments: 1 Essential support person for the duration of hospital stay – Essential support person will be given a visible wrist band for identification purposes; ICU/ER: 1 Essential support person only; All other patients may have 1 Essential support person and 1 visitor (up to 2 persons in room at a time)



Hours of Operation

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Urgent Care – Sulphur Springs

The CHRISTUS Urgent Care Hours of Operation is as follows:

In-Person Care Hours: Monday, 9-5; Tuesday, Closed; Wednesday-Saturday, 9-5; Sunday, Closed

Virtual Visit Hours: Monday-Friday, 8-5 To schedule a virtual visit, please visit urgentcare.christushealth.org, then select your location and click “Virtual Visit”



The Urgent Care is located at 1339 S. Broadway, and the phone number to call is 903.951.1001.

# # #