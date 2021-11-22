CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News

Happy Thanksgiving!

From our family at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Sulphur Springs to yours, we are thankful for the opportunity to serve this community through our mission of ‘extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. It is our honor and privilege every single day.

Carter BloodCare Blood Drive: The current blood shortage is the severely low

Carter BloodCare is hosting a blood drive in the CBC bus at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs in the front parking lot on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, starting 9:00 am to 1:30 pm. Call or Text (800) 366-2834 or visit their website at www.carterbloodcare.org. As a thank you, donors will receive a long-sleeved shirt.

Flu Shots: Do not Delay, Get Yours Today!

Flu shots are available at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, 105 Medical Plaza. We welcome walk-ins or by appointment; to schedule, call 903.885.3181.

Thanks for your patience!

With a spike in COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County, please expect “longer than usual” wait times in the Emergency Department. Rest assured, we are doing everything we can to provide high-quality care promptly. Thank you in advance for providing for your healthcare needs while extending grace to our staff.

***Due to the holiday, there will be NO COVID Vaccine Clinics this week***

Hospital Visitation

Please note the following guidelines:

Visitors must acquire masks themselves before entering our facility; cloth masks are acceptable. Facemasks must cover both the nose and the mouth. Visitors must remain masked during their time in the hospital.

Minor-age visitors must be accompanied by an adult, be free of symptoms, and comply with masking and hygiene expectations throughout the visit.

Emergency Department entrance open 24/7

Main Entrance open 5:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday – Friday. Gift Shop open

Visiting hours are 7:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Types of Visitors: COVID receiving aerosol treatments: via tele-visitation only; COVID not receiving aerosol treatments: 1 Essential support person for the duration of hospital stay – Essential support person will be given a visible wrist band for identification purposes; ICU/ER: 1 Essential support person only; All other patients may have 1 Essential support person and one visitor up to two persons in the room at a time.



Services

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Urgent Care – Sulphur Springs

**PLEASE NOTE – due to limited staffing, it might force our Urgent Care to change its hours without notice. We recommend calling before your arrival to check the status of availability. We apologize for the inconvenience.**

The CHRISTUS Urgent Care Hours of Operation is as follows:

In-Person Care Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am until 5:00 pm; Saturday and Sunday, Closed

Virtual Visit Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 am until 5:00 pm To schedule a virtual visit, please visit urgentcare.christushealth.org, then select your location and click “Virtual Visit”



The Urgent Care is at 1339 S. Broadway, and the phone number to call is 903.951.1001.