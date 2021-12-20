CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News

by Holly Ragan

Sulphur Springs, Texas, December 21, 2021 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs

Give the Gift of Blood Donation

The next few weeks are very critical to the blood bank, as blood donations tend to decrease around the holidays. Not only is blood needed for patients who receive blood regularly, but to also prepare for the trauma cases that will present to the ER in the next couple of weeks.

Carter BloodCare Bus will be on site in the CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs parking lot on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 9am until 3pm. Every donor will receive a $10 Amazon e-gift card, a fleece blanket, and will be entered into a car giveaway.

Flu Shots: Do not Delay, Get Yours Today!

Flu shots are available at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, 105 Medical Plaza. We welcome walk-ins or by appointment; to schedule call 903.885.3181.

Holiday Closings:

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinics will be closed December 24 and December 31.

CHRISTUS Trinity Urgent Care will be closed on December 23, 24, and 31.

COVID Vaccine Clinics:

There will be NO COVID Vaccine Clinic on December 24 or 31, due to the holidays.

Hospital Visitation

Please note the following guidelines:

Visitors must acquire masks themselves prior to entering our facility; cloth masks are acceptable. Masks must cover both the nose and the mouth. Visitors must remain masked during their time in the hospital.

Minor-age visitors must be accompanied by an adult, be free of symptoms and able to comply with masking and hygiene expectations throughout the visit.

Emergency Department entrance open 24/7

Main Entrance open 5am to 5pm, Monday – Friday Gift Shop open

Visiting hours are 7am to 9pm Types of Visitors: COVID receiving aerosol treatments: via tele-visitation only; COVID not receiving aerosol treatments: 1 Essential support person for the duration of hospital stay – Essential support person will be given a visible wrist band for identification purposes; ICU/ER: 1 Essential support person only; All other patients may have 1 Essential support person and 1 visitor (up to 2 persons in room at a time)



Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic want to wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! It is an honor and a privilege to serve this community. We look forward to 2022 and continuing our mission of ‘extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ’.