COVID Testing

Do You Need a COVID test, but are unable to get in to see your provider for testing or an appointment?

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Primary Care in Sulphur Springs is now scheduling patients who are unable to schedule an office or urgent care visit for COVID testing.

These appointments must be scheduled by calling 903-885-3181, then press option 0.

We will open the schedule daily by 8:30 a.m. depending on staffing availability for the COVID drive-through.

Current tentative available times from testing are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Patients will be instructed to come to the parking lot of 100 Church Street at their scheduled appointment time and remain in their vehicle. Someone will be out shortly to check them in and begin the appointment.

Patients will be required to sign up for MyChart.

Results of COVID testing will be available to patients via MyChart.

With a spike in COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County, please expect “longer than usual” wait times in the Emergency Department. Rest assured we are doing everything we can to provide high quality care in a timely manner. Thank you in advance for allowing us to provide for your healthcare needs, while extending grace to our staff.

COVID Vaccine Clinics

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs will host a COVID Vaccine Clinic every Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the main lobby of the hospital until further notice. The available vaccines include Moderna (2-doses, ages 18 and older) and Pfizer (2-doses, ages 12 and older). Appointments not required, but parent/guardian must accompany anyone 17 and younger.

Missing COVID card?

Don’t worry – We manage your medical records if you had your vaccine administered at a CHRISTUS location. You may log in to your “MyChart” account to access the record. If you don’t have a MyChart account, you can call 903.885.3181 to get that setup. You will need a working email address. Or, you may contact Health Information Management. If you need medical records, please use one of the following options:

Please call 903.439.4045 to speak to staff members who can send your records to care providers for you or to request your medical records. You will need to complete an authorization form, complete and return, along with a copy of your identification, to our office via fax or email. The fax number is 903.439.4704.

We are available Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hospital Visitation

Please note the following guidelines:

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs

Visitors must acquire masks themselves prior to entering our facility; cloth masks are acceptable. Masks must cover both the nose and the mouth. Visitors must remain masked during their time in the hospital.

Minor-aged visitors must be accompanied by an adult, be free of symptoms and able to comply with masking and hygiene expectations throughout the visit.

Emergency Department entrance open 24/7

Main Entrance open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday – Friday Gift Shop open

Visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Types of Visitors: COVID receiving aerosol treatments: via tele-visitation only; COVID not receiving aerosol treatments: 1 Essential support person for the duration of hospital stay – Essential support person will be given a visible wrist band for identification purposes; ICU/ER: 1 Essential support person only; All other patients may have 1 Essential support person and 1 visitor (up to 2 persons in room at a time)



CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Urgent Care – Sulphur Springs Hours of Operation

The CHRISTUS Urgent Care hours of operation are as follows:

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Urgent Care

In-Person Care Hours Monday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, closed Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, closed.

Virtual Visit Hours Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. To schedule a virtual visit, please visit urgentcare.christushealth.org, then select your location and click “Virtual Visit”



The Urgent Care is located at 1339 South Broadway St., and the phone number to call is 903.951.1001.