CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Earns National Recognition for Nurse Communication   



CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has received the highest rating for nurse communication in a recent survey conducted by the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) data.

The hospital is one of 27 in Texas and two in East Texas to earn five stars for nurse communication. The nurse communication star rating combines data from three HCAHPS survey questions and summarizes how well patients feel that their nurses explained things clearly, listened carefully to the patient, and treated the patient with courtesy and respect.

“Patient experience is one of the core items we focus on every single day,” said Anitha Sanderson,

chief nursing officer. “We are constantly striving to provide the very best to our patients, no matter

what level of care they require.” The star rating is based on survey data collected from hospital patients from July 2021 through June 2022.

The American Hospital Association lists the total number of hospitals in the country as 6,129.

Of that group, just 364, including Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, earned a five-star

rating for nurse communication. “For our nurses, this is a great recognition that reflects the incredible work they do,” Sanderson said.