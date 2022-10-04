Christus Mother Frances HOspital-Sulphur Springs Hospital News

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs
Business News
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur
Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Breast cancer affects almost 1 in 8 women in the United States and is a curable disease if
detected early enough. At CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs, we believe
even one is too many. Scheduling your annual mammogram and speaking to your primary care
physician regarding what steps you can take for preventative care establishes a legacy of optimal
breast health and wellness.
We emphasize the importance of breast exams and mammograms for women and even men who
have a family history of breast cancer. Our compassionate medical associates help detect breast
abnormalities to ensure you receive the necessary resources, diagnostics, treatments, and
procedures. The Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center inside of the CHRISTUS Mother Frances
Hospital in Sulphur Springs is a state-of-the-art imaging center that includes the newest 3-D
Mammography technology. We welcome you to schedule your mammogram here today.
Schedule an appointment by speaking with your physician, or call 903.438.4325.
New DAISY Award Recipient
Many incredible nurses are nominated for a DAISY award by patients and their families for
receiving excellent care. The DAISY Award, however is presented quarterly to only ONE
nomination, as chosen by a panel of direct care nurses from each of our seven sites. All
nominations are blinded, so no one knows who has been nominated until after the winner is
chosen. This quarter the recipient is Hayley Maddux, RN, of our Med/Surg Department. We are
proud of her dedication to quality care!
New Orthopedic Surgeon in Sulphur Springs
We are excited to welcome to our CHRISTUS family, Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Christian
Douthit. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-
shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries. Dr. Douthit
will be joining Dr. Christopher Meltsakos, and PA, Chris Lutz, at our CHRISTUS Orthopedic
and Sports Medicine clinic, located at 103 Medical Circle, Sulphur Springs, TX, 75482. For
more information, or to schedule an appointment, please call 903.885.6688.
Free Student Athlete Injury Clinic Continues
CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine of Sulphur Springs continues to offer a FREE
Saturday Athletic Injury Clinic for all student athletes, all sports included. The clinic is open
every Saturday from 9am to 11am, through November 12. Student athletes from 7 th grade to
college age will be able to get a free exam and x-ray to determine a plan of care to treat their
injury. The clinic will be held at our CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Orthopedics, Medical Building 5,
at 103B Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. For more information about our Sports Medicine
program, or Orthopedic services, please call 903.885.6688.