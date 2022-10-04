Christus Mother Frances HOspital-Sulphur Springs Hospital News

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs

Business News

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur

Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast cancer affects almost 1 in 8 women in the United States and is a curable disease if

detected early enough. At CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs, we believe

even one is too many. Scheduling your annual mammogram and speaking to your primary care

physician regarding what steps you can take for preventative care establishes a legacy of optimal

breast health and wellness.

We emphasize the importance of breast exams and mammograms for women and even men who

have a family history of breast cancer. Our compassionate medical associates help detect breast

abnormalities to ensure you receive the necessary resources, diagnostics, treatments, and

procedures. The Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center inside of the CHRISTUS Mother Frances

Hospital in Sulphur Springs is a state-of-the-art imaging center that includes the newest 3-D

Mammography technology. We welcome you to schedule your mammogram here today.

Schedule an appointment by speaking with your physician, or call 903.438.4325.

New DAISY Award Recipient

Many incredible nurses are nominated for a DAISY award by patients and their families for

receiving excellent care. The DAISY Award, however is presented quarterly to only ONE

nomination, as chosen by a panel of direct care nurses from each of our seven sites. All

nominations are blinded, so no one knows who has been nominated until after the winner is

chosen. This quarter the recipient is Hayley Maddux, RN, of our Med/Surg Department. We are

proud of her dedication to quality care!

New Orthopedic Surgeon in Sulphur Springs

We are excited to welcome to our CHRISTUS family, Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Christian

Douthit. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-

shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries. Dr. Douthit

will be joining Dr. Christopher Meltsakos, and PA, Chris Lutz, at our CHRISTUS Orthopedic

and Sports Medicine clinic, located at 103 Medical Circle, Sulphur Springs, TX, 75482. For

more information, or to schedule an appointment, please call 903.885.6688.

Free Student Athlete Injury Clinic Continues

CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine of Sulphur Springs continues to offer a FREE

Saturday Athletic Injury Clinic for all student athletes, all sports included. The clinic is open

every Saturday from 9am to 11am, through November 12. Student athletes from 7 th grade to

college age will be able to get a free exam and x-ray to determine a plan of care to treat their

injury. The clinic will be held at our CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Orthopedics, Medical Building 5,

at 103B Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. For more information about our Sports Medicine

program, or Orthopedic services, please call 903.885.6688.