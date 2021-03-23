Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Mask Policies

By Holly Ragan, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs

We are aware of the new order announced by Texas Governor Greg Abbott that would lift the statewide masking mandate for many establishments on March 10. However, that will not apply to our CHRISTUS facilities. We will continue to require masks for those visiting, working or receiving care in any of our CHRISTUS facilities, per CDC guidelines, as well as hand hygiene and social distancing where possible.

We are continuing to closely evaluate the Governor’s executive order and will do the same for any additional guidance or requirements issued by the State Department of Health and Human Services or other entities. We understand that as more Texans are vaccinated, additional decisions will need to be made by the state, cities, and counties in which our ministries reside and we are prepared to respond accordingly. In the meantime, we remain focused on safely providing the care our communities need (whether COVID-related or not) and fulfilling our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.