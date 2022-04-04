CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News

Sulphur Springs, Texas, April 5, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ.

Helping Ukraine

In light of the news of the attacks on Ukraine, we would like to extend an opportunity to aid the community of Kharkiv, a city in northeast Ukraine. One of the hospital associates has a spouse from this city, and their family is still there. As a result, the hospital has been able to send some medical supplies. In addition, and thanks to the generosity of many others, we have been able to set up a fund through our Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation to raise money and send it directly to aid this city. Go to Online Giving (christushealth.org) and select ‘Helping Ukraine’ in the drop-down box to donate to this effort.

Events

Blood Drive in Honor of Israel Lewis

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital: Sulphur Springs will host a blood drive in honor of Israel Lewis, a local community member suffering from medical complications. The blood drive will be on Wednesday, April 14, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on the Carter BloodCare bus in the hospital’s parking lot.

**UPDATED – COVID Vaccine Clinics – Available this week!

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs will no longer offer the COVID Vaccine Clinic every Friday morning.

However, Net Health will be back offering Pediatric and Adult COVID vaccines. This vaccine clinic is at the MMU tents behind the hospital. No appointment is necessary. Subsequently, Net Health will continue to come every four weeks to provide COVID vaccines.

From 10:00 am until 3:00 pm daily, Net Health will offer vaccines in the following weeks: April 4-8, May 2-6, May 31 – June 3, June 27 – July 1, July 25-29, August 22 – 26, September 19 – 23, October 17 – 21. September and October are tentative.

Hospital Visitation

Please note the following guidelines:

Visitors must acquire masks before entering our facility; cloth masks are acceptable. Facemasks must cover both the nose and the mouth. Visitors must remain masked during their time in the hospital.

An adult must accompany minor-age visitors, be free of symptoms, and be able to comply with masking and hygiene expectations throughout the visit.

The Emergency Department entrance is open 24/7

The main Entrance is open 5:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday – Friday. Gift Shop open

Visiting hours, are 7:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Types of Visitors: COVID receiving aerosol treatments: via tele-visitation only; COVID not receiving aerosol treatments: 1 Essential support person for the duration of hospital stay – Essential support person will be given a visible wrist band for identification purposes; ICU/ER: 1 Essential support person only; All other patients may have 1 Essential support person and one visitor, up to two persons in the room.



Post COVID-19 Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Are you still suffering from shortness of breath related to a previous COVID-19 infection? Medicare now covers pulmonary rehabilitation for individuals who have had confirmed or suspected COVID-19 and continue to experience persistent shortness of breath for at least four weeks. Neither hospitalization nor a positive COVID-19 test for program participation is needed.

They designed Pulmonary rehabilitation to help increase strength, endurance, and overall health through exercise, education, diet, and support while decreasing patients’ shortness of breath.

Ask your physician for a referral to CHRISTUS Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program. Phone Number: 903-439-4141 | Fax: 903-438-4697

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

We need volunteers to help in various roles throughout our hospital. We ask anyone willing to give their time to help bring a smile to someone in our hospital! For more information, contact Meredith Caddell at 903.438.4678.