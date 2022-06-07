CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News

Sulphur Springs, Texas, June 8, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ.

June is Men’s Health Month- Make Prevention a Priority

With June being National Men’s Health month, we focus on different aspects of male Health. This week the focus is on Urology:

According to the Cleveland Clinic, men over 40 should start seeing a urologist regularly to take charge of their urinary, prostate, and sexual Health. It is not solely to prevent prostate cancer but for quality of life issues. Urologists are experts in managing these issues and can help guide you on what to expect, any lifestyle changes, and when to observe and treat a problem.

Many men will begin to have difficulty urinating in their late 40s due to an enlarged prostate. It may cause more frequent trips to the bathroom, which can decrease your quality of sleep if waking frequently. The urologist might make lifestyle change suggestions, like avoiding caffeine and alcohol. They might also suggest medication to help relieve symptoms or even a minimally invasive office procedure.

Erectile dysfunction and declining libido aren’t uncommon in men in their late 40s and older. If the cause is physical, a urologist can help. They can check hormones, amongst other things. Sometimes an underlying health condition can cause erectile dysfunction, and treating the underlying condition can treat the ED.

Board Certified Urologist, Dr. Loren Ost, said that it is “important for a patient to see a family physician so things like diabetes, high blood pressure, and smoking can be addressed. These diseases can have a severe impact on kidneys, erections, and cancer risk.”

While professional organizations vary in their recommendations about who should get a prostate cancer screening test, the American Cancer Society says the talk about screening should begin at 50 for patients with average risk. If your 45 for patients at high risk (i.e., African-American or a family history of prostate cancer).

PSA stands for prostate-specific antigen, and a blood test can measure levels. PSA is a test to help determine prostate cancer risk. A patient and their urologist should decide to screen for prostate cancer.

We have a fantastic Urology clinic right here in Sulphur Springs. Urologist Dr. Loren Ost and his Nurse Practitioner Leah Irving see patients who have concerns about the urinary system in both males and females and the reproductive organs of the male. They are at 113 Airport Road, Suite 300, and you can reach them at 903.885.1770.

COVID Vaccine Clinics

Net Health continues to offer Adult and Pediatric COVID vaccines at 100 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. They will provide vaccines from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm daily every four weeks as listed: June 27–July 1, July 25-29, August 22–26, September 19–23, and October 17–21.

No appointment is necessary.