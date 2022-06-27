CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News

Sulphur Springs, Texas, June 27, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ.

Beat the Heat

With temperatures frequenting the triple digits this month, be aware that heat related injuries are a real threat. People at higher risk, such as the elderly, should stay indoors on particularly hot and humid days, especially when there is an air pollution alert in effect. To stay cool, drink plenty of fluids and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes in natural fabrics. Those without air conditioners or fans should keep their homes as cool as possible or try to go someplace cool. Public, air-conditioned places such as senior centers, community centers, libraries, or movie theaters are good places to visit.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke result from prolonged exposure to high temperatures, usually in combination with dehydration, which leads to failure of the body’s temperature control system. Common symptoms include nausea, seizures, confusion, disorientation, and sometimes loss of consciousness or coma. Symptoms that do not go away in a reasonable amount of time by going to a cool place, drinking water, or loosening clothing can indicate the onset of serious medical issues like heat exhaustion or heat stroke. With the rise in temperatures, it is best practice to be prepared and seek medical help immediately when required. Summertime is fun – but the heat-related illness is nothing to joke about!

Clinic Services: Pain Management

One of the most common reasons that adults seek medical care today is chronic pain. Pain can affect every aspect of your life, often limiting mobility, and impacting not just your physical health but your emotional well-being. Advancements in pain physiology research have led to an improved understanding of how to support the body’s ability to heal itself and new modalities to intervene with pain signals so that people can get back to living. Interventional pain medicine physicians take a multidisciplinary, integrated approach to treating all types of pain. Many patients come to us suffering from back and neck pain, painful joint or muscle conditions and nerve pain in the arms and legs. Each patient goes through an evaluation and assessment that leads to a highly personalized level of care. If you want help with your pain, call to set up an appointment with Interventional Pain Medicine physician Dr. Matthew Johnson, at the CHRISTUS Trinity Pain Management Clinic in Sulphur Springs at 903.885.1740.

Upcoming Events

The 30th Annual NETX Symphony League Independence Day Celebration is this Saturday, July 2, 2022 on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs. The event will offer a free concert by the Sulphur Springs Symphony and a fireworks show. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Sulphur Springs is proud to be a sponsor of this event. Please be sure to stop by our purple CHRISTUS tent for drinks and giveaways!

The Hopkins County Health Care (HCHC) Foundation is making plans for the ever-popular Designer Handbag Bingo. Tickets and sponsorships are now available for this event which will be held on Thursday, August 4 at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and bingo play starts at 6:00 p.m. This event provides an opportunity to support the initiatives of the HCHC Foundation while enjoying a ladies’ night out at bingo. Participants will receive a drink ticket, appetizers, and 10 rounds of bingo games. Each game provides an opportunity to win two handbags. Tickets are $50 each or a table of 8 is $500. Additional tickets are offered for bonus rounds and drinks. Various sponsorship opportunities are available to underwrite the costs of handbags and other expenses. In the past, handbags have been from designers such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Kate Spade, and Coach. To register or sponsor go to handbagbingo22.givesmart.com and for more information, email hopkins.county.healthcare.foundation@christushealth.org or call 903-438-4799 or 903-335-0705.

COVID Vaccine Clinics

Net Health continues to offer Adult and Pediatric COVID vaccines at 100 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. They will provide vaccines from10am until 3pm daily every four weeks as listed: June 27 – July 1, July 25-29, August 22 – 26, September 19 – 23, and October 17 – 21. No appointment is necessary.

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System includes CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospitals – Tyler, South Tyler, Jacksonville, Winnsboro and Sulphur Springs, the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital – Tyler, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rehabilitation Hospital a partner of Encompass Health, Tyler Continue CARE Hospital at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital, a long-term acute care facility, and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is the area’s preferred multi-specialty medical group, with more than 400 Physicians and Advanced Practice Providers representing 36 specialties in 34 locations serving Northeast Texas across 41 counties. For more information on services available through CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System, visit christustmf.org