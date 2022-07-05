CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ.

Book Drive

One of our Pharmacists, Pejman Pirmoradi, recently traveled to Ethiopia for business and had the honor of meeting with the Ethiopian Minister of Women and Social Affairs, Dr. Ergoge Tesfaye. She told him about her goal of donating one million books for the Abrehot Library in the capital city. While Ethiopia is a wealthy country, it has much poverty. Pejman has pledged to donate 100,000 books to this effort. We would like to ask the community to help in collecting books for Pejman to send to Ethiopia. The books can be used or new, for any age. We are collecting books at the hospital. You may reach out to pejman.pirmoradi@christushealth.org for any questions. If you are interested in donating monetarily, we have set up a fund through the Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation. You can write a check and earmark it for “Ethiopian library.” Thank you in advance for your generosity.

Specialty Clinics: Wound Care

Diabetic wounds, vascular wounds, traumatic wounds, burns or any other chronic non-healing wound can benefit from the specialized care provided by Dr. Scott McDearmont right here at home in Sulphur Springs.

Dr. McDearmont is a board certified surgeon with 25-years’ experience. He has recently earned the designation of Certified Wound Specialist Physician from the American Board of Wound Management. He is the only wound care provider in our service area with this certification.

One modality that we have available at our comprehensive wound care clinic is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy gives several types of wounds a better chance to heal when other more traditional modalities are not successful. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy functions to deliver a higher concentration of oxygen to tissues. The patient is in a chamber under 2x atmospheric pressure breathing 100% oxygen. This therapy also helps activate substances and proteins in the blood that assist with wound healing. Diabetic wounds, chronic infections in the bone and failed amputation flaps are common approved indications for hyperbaric oxygen treatment.

Dr. McDearmont and the Wound Care team at CHRISTUS are accepting new patients at 115 Airport Road in Sulphur Springs. Ask your health care provider or home health nurse to provide a referral or call 903-438-4670 for an appointment.

Upcoming Event

The Hopkins County Health Care (HCHC) Foundation is making plans for the ever-popular Designer Handbag Bingo. Tickets and sponsorships are now available for this event which will be held on Thursday, August 4 at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and bingo play starts at 6:00 p.m. This event provides an opportunity to support the initiatives of the HCHC Foundation while enjoying a ladies’ night out at bingo. To buy tickets or sponsor go to handbagbingo22.givesmart.com and for more information, email hopkins.county.healthcare.foundation@christushealth.org or call 903-438-4799 or 903-335-0705.

COVID Vaccine Clinics

Net Health continues to offer Adult and Pediatric COVID vaccines at 100 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. They will provide vaccines from10am until 3pm daily every four weeks as listed: July 25-29, August 22 – 26, September 19 – 23, and October 17 – 21. No appointment is necessary.