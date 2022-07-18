CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News  

Sulphur Springs, Texas, July 18, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ.

CHRISTUS On-Demand Care

CHRISTUS Health has expanded access to health care across ministries in Texas and Louisiana with the launch of CHRISTUS On-Demand Care. This service compliments scheduled virtual visits already in high demand and available to new and existing patients. These virtual visits allow patients to meet with a CHRISTUS Health caregiver through live video from their smartphone, tablet, or computer for their urgent care needs from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm daily, including Saturday and Sunday and even holidays.

Built specifically for a consumer’s health care needs, CHRISTUS On-Demand Care providers can treat anything from allergies to rashes to even the flu from the comfort of a location and at a convenient time. The virtual visit allows someone to be placed in a queue and seen by the first available CHRISTUS board-certified provider. If further testing like blood work or consultations is necessary, CHRISTUS On-Demand Care can also help facilitate referrals and provide other helpful instructions.

There is no additional cost associated with a CHRISTUS On-Demand Care visit. Nearly all major medical insurances cover these visits. Depending on the insurance plan, one might have a co-pay, just like seeing a provider in a traditional office setting. Medicare and Medicaid also currently cover virtual visits like CHRISTUS On Demand.

To schedule CHRISTUS On-Demand Care, visit christushealth.org/virtual-medicine or go to your MyCHRISTUS account (formerly known as “MyChart”) and click on a virtual visit or On-Demand Care. Look for the launch of our MyCHRISTUS app coming soon!

Awards

The DAISY Foundation was established in 2000 by the family of Patrick Barnes. He died at the age of 33 of complications of ITP. Like many families you see every day who go through this kind of horrific loss, the Barnes family wanted to find a way to turn their grief into something positive and do something that would honor the extraordinary man Patrick was. Over a dinner right after Pat’s death, they came up with DAISY – an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.

As they brainstormed what the DAISY Foundation would do, they kept returning to the one positive thing they held on to during Pat’s eight-week illness. That was the fantastic care he, and all the family, received from Pat’s nurses, even when they had him completely sedated. The family was so impressed by the clinical care Pat’s nurses provided, and they were overwhelmed by the level of compassion and kindness that his nurses brought to Pat’s bedside day in and day out. The family understood that the communication and attention paid to Pat were essential to the clinical care nurses provide.

Because of their experience, The Barnes Family believes that nurses are unsung heroes of our society who deserve far more recognition and honor than they receive. They decided to find a way to say thank you to nurses. So Pat’s wife, Tena, his parents, Bonnie and Mark, and other family members created The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. There are now 2,000 healthcare facilities in fifteen countries committed to honoring their nurses with The DAISY Award.

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System started the DAISY program in early 2017. The award is presented quarterly to the ONE best nomination, chosen by a panel of direct care nurses from each of our seven sites. All nominations are blinded, so no one knows who they nominated until they pick the winner.

Congratulations to our Med/Surg department nominee, Taylor Beasley, RN.

COVID Vaccine Clinics

Net Health continues to offer Adult and Pediatric COVID vaccines at 100 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. They will provide vaccines from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm daily every four weeks as listed: July 25-29, August 22–26, September 19–23, and October 17–21. No appointment is necessary.

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System includes CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospitals – Tyler, South Tyler, Jacksonville, Winnsboro, and Sulphur Springs, the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital – Tyler, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rehabilitation Hospital, a partner of Encompass Health, Tyler Continue CARE Hospital at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital, a long-term acute care facility, and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is the area’s preferred multi-specialty medical group, with more than 400 Physicians and Advanced Practice Providers representing 36 specialties in 34 locations serving Northeast Texas across 41 counties. For more information on CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System services, visit christustmf.org.

Bed count – 402 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler

Bed count – 8 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – South Tyler

Bed count – 25 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville

Bed Count – 96 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs

Bed count – 25 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Winnsboro

Bed count – 94 – CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rehabilitation Hospital

Bed count – 96 – CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart – Tyler

Bed count – 51 – Tyler Continue CARE Hospital at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital