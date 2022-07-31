CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News

Sulphur Springs, Texas, August 1, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ.

August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month

According to the CDC, breastfeeding has health benefits for both babies and mothers. Breast milk provides a baby with ideal nutrition and supports growth and development. Here are five great benefits of breastfeeding:

Breast milk is the best source of nutrition for most babies: as the baby grows, the mother’s breast milk will change to meet her baby’s nutritional needs. Breastfeeding can help protect babies against some short- and long-term illnesses and diseases: breastfed babies have a lower risk of asthma, obesity, type I diabetes and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). They are also less likely to have ear infections and stomach bugs. Breast milk shares antibodies from the mother with her baby. Mothers can breastfeed anytime and anywhere. Breastfeeding can reduce the mother’s risk of breast and ovarian cancer, type II diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Would you like to learn more about breastfeeding your baby? Our hospital has a lactation consultant at your service for assistance, and we offer a FREE virtual breastfeeding class every month. Call 903.439.4091 for more information, or to sign up for a class.

Sports Medicine

FREE Saturday Athletic Injury Clinic for student athletes of all ages is back this month! Starting August 20th, Saturday sports injury clinic will be held every Saturday from 9am to 11am, on August 20 through November 12. Student athletes in Hopkins County from 7th grade to college age will be able to get a free exam and x-ray to determine a plan of care to treat their injury. The clinic will be held at our CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Orthopedics, Medical Building 5, at 103B Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. For more information about our Sports Medicine program, or Orthopedic services, please call 903.885.6688.

Maternal Fetal Medicine

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Obstetrics now includes a Maternal Fetal Medicine clinic here in Sulphur Springs. OBGYN Physician Dr. Martin Fielder says: “Having high risk maternity care here in Sulphur Springs means our pregnant patients with the most risks won’t have to leave the county to receive specialist care. Leveraging our extensive experience with telemedicine, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic can now offer access to the Maternal Fetal Medicine specialists in Tyler, Texas to our patients in the Sulphur Springs service area. They will utilize the latest technology 3D/4D ultrasound machine generously gifted by our Hopkins County Health Care Foundation to evaluate and care for our high risk mothers.” High risk pregnancies include conditions such as those that involve a mother with a complicated disease process such as diabetes, heart condition, or who has experienced recurrent pregnancy loss. There are those that involve an unborn baby or babies with a difficult diagnosis such as congenital heart disease or a genetic condition, or those where both mother and baby are affected with complex conditions. Our provider team includes Darryl Doughtie, MD; Martin Fielder, MD; and Certified Nurse Midwife Deb Logan. To schedule an appointment, please call 903.439.4917.

COVID Vaccine Clinic Dates:

Net Health continues to offer Adult and Pediatric vaccines and boosters every three weeks at the clinic on 100 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. The clinic will be held on the following dates: August 22 – 26, September 19 – 23, and October 17 – 21. You may walk in from 10am to 3pm daily. No appointment is necessary.

# # #