Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News

Sulphur Springs, Texas, August 15, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has one mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ.

Cardiac Rehabilitation: Your Next Step to Recovery

What is Cardiac Rehabilitation?

Cardiac rehabilitation is a medically supervised program helping people with heart problems improve their health and well-being. Cardiac rehabilitation teams may include physicians, nurses, dietitians, physical therapists, or respiratory therapists to provide heart-monitored activity/exercise and education on healthy living.

Who may qualify?

You may be a candidate if you have experienced any of the following

Recent heart attack

Angioplasty or stent

Heart bypass | Transplant | Valve surgery

Stable angina | Chronic heart failure

What to Expect During Cardiac Rehabilitation?

Physical Activity: Attend individualized exercise sessions three days a week, typically 6-12 weeks in time, designed to improve endurance and strength

Education: Teaching on risk factor reduction, the importance of changes in lifestyle behaviors, and learning about your heart condition

Support: A multidisciplinary team to help guide you

Benefits of Cardiac Rehabilitation may include:

Strengthening and conditioning of your heart and lungs

Reduction in your risk of future heart problems

Improvement in your overall health by reducing your risk factors

Faster return to work and activities of daily living

Improvement in your quality of life

Increase in self-confidence and emotional support

If you think you may qualify, we encourage you to ask your physician for a referral to CHRISTUS Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs’ Cardiac Rehabilitation Program. For more information, call 903.439.414.

Attention Student Athletes (7th grade to college age)

FREE Saturday Athletic Injury Clinic for student-athletes is back this month! Starting August 20, Saturday sports injury clinic will be held every Saturday from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, from August 20 through November 12. Student-athletes in Hopkins County from seventh grade to college age will be able to get a free exam and X-ray to determine a plan of care to treat their injury. The clinic will be at our CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Orthopedics, Medical Building 5, at 103B Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. For more information about our Sports Medicine program or Orthopedic services, please call 903.885.6688.

COVID Vaccine Clinic Next Week

Net Health COVID Vaccine clinic is again next week, August 22- 26, offering Adult and Pediatric vaccines and boosters at the clinic on 100 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. You may walk in from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm daily. No appointment is necessary.