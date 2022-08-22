CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News

Sulphur Springs, Texas, August 22, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ.

It’s Tailgate Time!

Please join us for a spirit rally and tour of the CHRISTUS Mobile Athletic Training Room (MATR) before the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Football team’s first home game, this Friday, August 26th at 6:30pm. We will be set up on the Northeast side of Gerald Prim stadium. CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute proudly supports SSISD and surrounding schools by offering athletic injury care for all sports athletes under the direction of Orthopedic Surgeon, Christopher Meltsakos, MD.

FREE Athletic Injury Clinic

FREE Saturday Athletic Injury Clinic for student athletes is back this month! The athletic injury clinic will be held every Saturday from 9am to 11am, on August 27 through November 12. Student athletes in Hopkins County from 7th grade to college age will be able to get a free exam and x-ray to determine a plan of care to treat their injury. The clinic will be held at our CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Orthopedics, Medical Building 5, at 103B Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. For more information about our Sports Medicine program, or Orthopedic services, please call 903.885.6688.

Beat the Heat Challenge!

In the month of August, Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab patients participated in a “Beat the Heat” challenge: walk five miles or go 10,000 steps on the NUstep. Several students have completed the challenge: Charli Romanant, Yvonne Parker, and Perry Johnson. We are proud of their dedication. Stay tuned for more to come!

Our hearts are here for yours.

Advanced Heart Care and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Health System have delivered heart care in Northeast Texas for over 40 years. Together, we will continue providing leading-edge heart care to the communities in which we serve. Available right here in Sulphur Springs hospital is our team of heart specialists at Advanced Heart Care made up of Cardiologists and Electrophysiologists, our state-of-the-art Cath lab, Pulmonary Medicine, Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, and Heart Attack Care 24-hours a day, 7-days a week. We look forward to helping you take an active role in your heart health with our team approach for your care. For more information on the Cardiology group, and their capabilities to see patients in person or via telemedicine, go to www.advancedheartcare.com.

COVID Vaccine Clinic Open This Week

Net Health COVID Vaccine clinic is open this week (August 22- 26) offering Adult and Pediatric vaccines and boosters at the clinic on 100 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. They will be here every 3 weeks on the following dates: September 19 – 23, and October 17 – 21. You may walk in from 10am to 3pm daily. No appointment is necessary.