Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News

Thank you to all who came by our CHRISTUS tent at the first Wildcat football home game. We are proud to have our CHRISTUS Mobile Athletic Training Room on site at sporting events. Seeing athletic injuries, including x-rays, accelerates our student athletes’ care. CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine –Sulphur Springs proudly supports SSISD and surrounding schools offering athletic injury care for all sports athletes under the direction of Orthopedic Surgeon Christopher Meltsakos, MD.

Interventional Pain Management

One of the most common reasons adults seek medical care today is chronic pain. Pain can affect every aspect of your life, often limiting mobility, and impacting not just your physical health but your emotional well-being. Advancements in pain physiology research have led to an improved understanding of supporting the body’s ability to heal itself and new modalities to intervene with pain signals so people can get back to living. Interventional pain medicine physicians take a multidisciplinary, integrated approach to treating all types of pain. Many patients come to us suffering from back and neck pain, painful joint or muscle conditions, and nerve pain in the arms and legs. Each patient goes through an evaluation and assessment that leads to a highly personalized level of care. If you want help with your pain, call to set up an appointment with Interventional Pain Medicine physician Dr. Matthew Johnson at the CHRISTUS Trinity Pain Management Clinic in Sulphur Springs at 903.885.1740.

FREE Athletic Injury Clinic for Student Athletes

CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine of Sulphur Springs offers a FREE Saturday Athletic Injury Clinic for student-athletes. The athletic injury clinic will be held every Saturday from 9:00 am to 11:00 am Aug 27 through Nov 12. From seventh grade to college, student-athletes can get a free exam and X-ray to determine a plan of care to treat their injury. The clinic will be at our CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Orthopedics, Medical Building 5, at 103B Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. For more information about our Sports Medicine program or Orthopedic services, please call 903.885.6688.

Beat the Heat Challenge!

We challenged Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation patients to “Beat the Heat” and walk five miles or go 10,000 steps on the NUstep. Those who completed the challenge received a CHRISTUS Dashboard Sunshield and other prizes. Congratulations to those that completed the challenge: Laurie Diehl, John Desherow, Chuck Lawrence, Nancy Pena, Lou Nell Dunn, and Carlton Sewell. We are proud of your dedication!

COVID Vaccine Clinics

Net Health COVID Vaccine clinic will continue to offer Adult and Pediatric vaccines and boosters at our clinic on 100 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs every three weeks on the following dates: Sep 19 – 23 and Oct 17 – 21. You may walk in from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm daily. No appointment is necessary.