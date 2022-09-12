CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News

Sulphur Springs, Texas, September 12, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ.

Register Now for Free Mammogram

If you are an uninsured woman over the age of 40, you can register now for a FREE mammogram at the Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center, a part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs. We are partnering with the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation (HCHCF) to provide a limited number of free mammograms reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to the $10,000 raised through the third annual Designer Handbag Bingo held in August, CMF–SS President Paul Harvey announced at the bingo event that the hospital would match the $10,000 pledged by the Foundation. In addition, Bingo players generously donated to help with this popular outreach program- another $2,168! The clinic will run for two Saturdays, October 15th and October 29th, from 8:30am to 4:30pm. Eligible women wishing to be included in the free mammogram clinic should call 903-438-4325 to make an appointment.

New Orthopedic Hand Surgeon

We are excited to welcome to our CHRISTUS family, Dr. Christian Douthit. Dr. Douthit graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries. Dr. Douthit will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at 103 Medical Circle, Sulphur Springs, TX, 75482. For more information, please call 903.885.6688.

Pulmonary Rehabilitation

We want to publicly congratulate the final two winners of the Cardio/Pulmonary “Beat the Heat” challenge: Janice Thompson and Wanda Moore. CHRISTUS is proud of our patients’ dedication to their health. Way to go!

Free Student Athlete Injury Clinic Continues

CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine of Sulphur Springs continues to offer a FREE Saturday Athletic Injury Clinic for student athletes. The clinic is held every Saturday from 9am to 11am, through November 12. Student athletes from 7th grade to college age will be able to get a free exam and x-ray to determine a plan of care to treat their injury. The clinic will be held at our CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Orthopedics, Medical Building 5, at 103B Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. For more information about our Sports Medicine program, or Orthopedic services, please call 903.885.6688.

COVID Vaccine Clinics

Net Health COVID Vaccine clinic will continue to offer Adult and Pediatric vaccines and boosters at our clinic on 100 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs every 3 weeks on the following dates: September 19 – 23, and October 17 – 21. You may walk in from 10am to 3pm daily. No appointment is necessary.