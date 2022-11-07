CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News

Sulphur Springs, Texas, November 7, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ.

GOOD LUCK WILDCATS!!

We at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Sulphur Springs would like to wish the best of luck to all of our Wildcats as many are competing in sports and band competitions as regional and state finalists! We are so proud of your hard work and dedication. GO WILDCATS!

Interventional Pain Management

One of the most common reasons that adults seek medical care today is chronic pain. Pain can affect every aspect of your life, often limiting mobility, and affecting not just your physical health but also your emotional well-being. Advancements in pain physiology research have led to an improved understanding of how to support the body’s ability to heal itself and new modalities to intervene with pain signals so that people can get back to living. Interventional pain medicine physicians take a multidisciplinary, integrated approach to treating all types of pain. Many patients come to us suffering from back and neck pain, painful joint or muscle conditions and nerve pain in the arms and legs. Each patient goes through an evaluation and assessment that leads to a highly personalized level of care. If you want help with your pain, call to set up an appointment with Interventional Pain Medicine physician Dr. Matthew Johnson, at the CHRISTUS Trinity Pain Management Clinic in Sulphur Springs at 903.885.1740.

Our hearts are here for yours.

Advanced Heart Care and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Health System have delivered heart care in Northeast Texas for over 40 years. Together, we will continue providing leading-edge heart care to the communities in which we serve. Available right here in Sulphur Springs hospital is our team of heart specialists at Advanced Heart Care made up of Cardiologists and Electrophysiologists, our state-of-the-art Cath lab, Pulmonary Medicine, Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, and Heart Attack Care 24-hours a day, 7-days a week. We look forward to helping you take an active role in your heart health with our team approach for your care. For more information on the Cardiology group, and their capabilities to see patients in person or via telemedicine, go to www.advancedheartcare.com.

Last FREE injury clinic of the year

CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine of Sulphur Springs will offer the FREE Saturday Athletic Injury Clinic one last time this year: this Saturday, November 12, from 9am to 11am. The injury clinic is for all student athletes, 7th grade to college age, all sports included. Students will be able to get a free exam and x-ray to determine a plan of care to treat their injuries. The clinic is at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Medical Building 5, 103B Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. For more information about our Sports Medicine program, or Orthopedic services, please call 903.885.6688.