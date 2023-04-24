Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News

by Jennifer Heitman

Lights of Life Gala

It was a wonderful evening at the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Lights of Life Gala.

Thank you to everyone who attended and those that helped make the night possible. The event

was a huge success. Folks were generous, and lots of fun was had!

Inspiring Hope through Healing

National Hospital Week is coming: May 9-15, and is an opportunity to highlight our hospitals,

health systems, and health care workers and the innovative ways they are supporting the needs of

their community members. We are so grateful to all of our associates; it takes a village to keep

the hospital running strong!

National Nurses Week is also May 6-12; Nurses are superheroes, answering the call every day to

care for their community and patients. Thank you to our excellent nursing teams!

TO ALL THOSE WORKING IN AMERICA’S HOSPITALS AND HEALTH SYSTEMS,

THANK YOU!

Outpatient Therapy

When you need rehabilitation and therapy services – the more convenient, the better. Our

CHRISTUS outpatient therapy department is conveniently located on the bottom floor of our

Medical Plaza building at 113 Airport Rd. With a goal to return patients to normal function as

quickly and safely as possible, our rehabilitation professionals provide physical therapy,

occupational therapy, and speech therapy to all ages. Our staff are specialized in skills such as

orthopedic and sports rehabilitation treating injuries or following surgery, swallowing and speech

disorders, balance disorders, strokes and other neurological conditions, hand therapy, pool

therapy, and much more. We even have an Anti-Gravity Treadmill – an innovative technology. If

you would like more information on available services, please call our team at 903.439.4053.

Upcoming Blood Drives

As a reminder, Carter Blood Care Bus will continue their rotational blood drive on the first

Saturday of every month from 9am to 2pm. The bus will be located outside of our medical plaza

at 113 Airport Rd. You may make an appointment on their website or just walk in. Thank