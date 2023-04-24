Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News

by Jennifer Heitman
Lights of Life Gala
It was a wonderful evening at the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Lights of Life Gala.
Thank you to everyone who attended and those that helped make the night possible. The event
was a huge success. Folks were generous, and lots of fun was had!
Inspiring Hope through Healing
National Hospital Week is coming: May 9-15, and is an opportunity to highlight our hospitals,
health systems, and health care workers and the innovative ways they are supporting the needs of
their community members. We are so grateful to all of our associates; it takes a village to keep
the hospital running strong!
National Nurses Week is also May 6-12; Nurses are superheroes, answering the call every day to
care for their community and patients. Thank you to our excellent nursing teams!
TO ALL THOSE WORKING IN AMERICA’S HOSPITALS AND HEALTH SYSTEMS,
THANK YOU!
Outpatient Therapy
When you need rehabilitation and therapy services – the more convenient, the better. Our
CHRISTUS outpatient therapy department is conveniently located on the bottom floor of our
Medical Plaza building at 113 Airport Rd. With a goal to return patients to normal function as
quickly and safely as possible, our rehabilitation professionals provide physical therapy,
occupational therapy, and speech therapy to all ages. Our staff are specialized in skills such as
orthopedic and sports rehabilitation treating injuries or following surgery, swallowing and speech
disorders, balance disorders, strokes and other neurological conditions, hand therapy, pool
therapy, and much more. We even have an Anti-Gravity Treadmill – an innovative technology. If
you would like more information on available services, please call our team at 903.439.4053.
Upcoming Blood Drives
As a reminder, Carter Blood Care Bus will continue their rotational blood drive on the first
Saturday of every month from 9am to 2pm. The bus will be located outside of our medical plaza
at 113 Airport Rd. You may make an appointment on their website or just walk in. Thank