CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ.

Welcome Father Justin Wylie

At CHRISTUS Mother Frances, we combine medical expertise with compassionate care to promote health and relieve human suffering. We are a community of healing that embraces care for the whole person—the spiritual, physical, psychological, and social dimensions of every human person. Lay persons, women religious and clergy all work together and exercise diverse, but complementary, pastoral/spiritual care roles within our health care ministry. We are excited and grateful to welcome Father Justin Wylie as Pastoral/Spiritual Care Program Manager at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital—Sulphur Springs. Fr. Wylie comes with broad educational and experiential background. Fr. Wylie, who speaks eight different languages, was ordained a Roman Catholic Priest of the Archdiocese of Johannesburg, South Africa in 2009. He earned his Canon and Civil law degrees in 2011 and 1997, respectively. Fr. Wylie has served as a pastor; a Catholic school educator; and a diplomat of the Holy See to the United Nations in New York City. He has earned degrees in Sacred Theology; Philosophy; History & Literature and a sub-major in Psychology. Welcome, Father Wylie!

Beat the Heat

With temperatures rising in to the triple digits this week, be aware that heat related injuries are a real threat. People at higher risk, such as the elderly, should stay indoors on particularly hot and humid days, especially when there is an air pollution alert in effect. To stay cool, drink plenty of fluids and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes in natural fabrics. Those without air conditioners or fans should keep their homes as cool as possible or try to go somewhere cool. Public, air-conditioned places such as senior centers, community centers, libraries, or movie theaters are good places to visit.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke result from prolonged exposure to high temperatures, usually in combination with dehydration, which leads to failure of the body’s temperature control system. Common symptoms include nausea, seizures, confusion, disorientation, and sometimes loss of consciousness or coma. Symptoms that do not go away in a reasonable amount of time by going to a cool place, drinking water, or loosening clothing can indicate the onset of serious medical issues like heat exhaustion or heat stroke. With the rise in temperatures, it is best practice to be prepared and seek medical help immediately when required.

Designer Handbag Bingo

The Hopkins County Health Care (HCHC) Foundation has scheduled their Designer Handbag Bingo event for Thursday, August 3. Sponsorships and reserved tables for eight are available now, and individual tickets will be available on July 1. For more information visit handbagbingo23.givesmart.com, email kayla.price@christushealth.org, or call 903.438.4799.

New Service- Eye Surgeries

Ophthalmologist, Kara Hartl, MD FACS, will be performing eye procedures such as cataract removals, macular degeneration surgery, etc. at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs. Educated at Harvard University and University of California-San Diego Medical School, trained at the world-renowned Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Dr. Harl is well equipped to provide excellent care to patients here in Sulphur Springs. Talk with your Ophthalmologist about scheduling your eye procedures with Dr. Hartl. For more information, call 903.885.7671 Ext.2844.