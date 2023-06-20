Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ.

Comprehensive Wound Care

Diabetic wounds, vascular wounds, traumatic wounds, burns, or any other chronic non-healing wound can benefit from the specialized care provided at our comprehensive wound care clinic, led by Board Certified Wound Specialist Dr. Scott McDearmont, right here at home in Sulphur Springs.

One modality available at our wound care clinic is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy gives several types of wounds a better chance to heal when other, more traditional modalities are unsuccessful. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy functions to deliver a higher concentration of oxygen to tissues. The patient is in a chamber under 2x atmospheric pressure breathing 100% oxygen. This therapy also helps activate substances and proteins in the blood to heal wounds. Diabetic wounds, chronic infections in the bone, and failed amputation flaps are common approved indications for hyperbaric oxygen treatment.

Dr. McDearmont and the Wound Care team at CHRISTUS are accepting new patients at 115 Airport Road in Sulphur Springs. Talk to your primary care physician, or call 903-438-4670 for more information.

Designer Handbag Bingo

The Hopkins County Health Care (HCHC) Foundation has scheduled its Designer Handbag Bingo event for Thursday, August 3. Sponsorships and reserved tables for eight are available now, and individual tickets will be available on July 1. For more information, visit handbagbingo23.givesmart.com, email kayla.price@christushealth.org, or call 903.438.4799.

New Service- Eye Surgeries

At CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs, Ophthalmologist Kara Hartl, MD FACS, will perform eye procedures such as cataract removals, macular degeneration surgery, etc. Educated at Harvard University and the University of California-San Diego Medical School and trained at the world-renowned Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Dr. Hartl is well-equipped to provide excellent care to patients here in Sulphur Springs. Talk with your Ophthalmologist about scheduling your eye procedures with Dr. Hartl. For more information, call 903.885.7671 Ext. 2844.