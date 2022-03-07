CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Health Ministry of Jesus Christ.

In February, in honor of American Heart Month, the Cardiopulmonary Rehab team led by Anita Beasley and Britney Caldwell held a 5-Mile Challenge ! We are super proud to announce the names of our participants who completed the challenge. Congratulations to Peggy Roberts, Robert Horne, Michael McMackin, David Poe, Marlon Weir, Roger Amerson, Terry McCullough, Patricia Deis, Laura Diehl, Carlton Sewell, and James Edwards. Each person received a goody bag of CHRISTUS hospital prizes.

Hungry?

If you are looking for an alternative option for lunch, we welcome you to come in and try our new soup/salad bar in the hospital cafeteria. We serve it fresh daily! The hospital cafeteria is located in the basement and is easily found by entering the main entrance and then taking the main elevator down.

Events

Local Fitness Court – Grand Opening

On March 11, at 10:30 am, the City of Sulphur Springs will unveil its newest quality of life addition at Pacific Park, a sleek and modern outdoor Fitness Court with a mobile support app. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs is a proud supporter of the new local Outdoor Fitness Court located in Pacific Park. Please join us for a ribbon-cutting and demonstration on Friday.

Community Health Day

In partnership with CHRISTUS Health, Columbia Lodge #81 invites you to attend an event to build a more secure, productive, healthy, and hopeful community. We will have local experts speaking on various health-related topics to educate and empower community members to take charge of their health and well-being. Saturday, March 12, 2022, the event will be held from 8:00 am to noon at the HW Grays Building at Pacific Park, 413 Beckham Street in Sulphur Springs. This event is free to anyone, and everyone is welcome.

For more information, contact Bryan Vaughn at vaughnbryan72@gmail.com.

Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation Lights of Life Gala 2022

The Lights of Life Gala is at the Civic Center on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 6:00 pm to midnight. This year’s theme, “Under the Big Top,” reflects our desire for some fun and frivolity after a long season of hardship. The gala promises to be another dazzling evening of fine dining, dancing and bidding on unique live and silent auction items. This year’s Lights of Life Gala chairs are fourth-generation Hopkins County natives, sisters Markeda Fisher and Kayla Price Mitchell. Shannon Barker, Foundation Executive Director, shared, “I am thrilled to be working with Markeda and Kayla. When they arrived as the bearded ladies to reveal the theme, Under the Big Top, I knew we were in good hands! They keep everyone laughing and have the experience and relationships to ensure a successful event. Their impressive history and dedication to Hopkins County are evidenced by their past and present community involvement. We are thankful they feel the Healthcare Foundation is a worthy cause to invest their efforts in.”

For more information and sponsorship opportunities, please call the Foundation office at 903-438-4799.

Carter BloodCare

Carter BloodCare bus will park in the hospital’s front parking lot, collecting local blood donations on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm. As a thank you, all donors will receive a stainless steel water bottle while supplies last. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, contact Patricia Wilson at 903.438.4380 or call/text 800.366.2834.

**UPDATED – COVID Vaccine Clinics:

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs will no longer offer the COVID Vaccine Clinic every Friday morning.

However, beginning the week of March 7 through 11:00 from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm daily, Net Health will be back offering Pediatric and Adult COVID vaccines. This vaccine clinic is at the MMU tents behind the hospital. No appointment is necessary. Subsequently, Net Health will continue to come every four weeks until September to provide COVID vaccines.

Hospital Visitation

Please note the following guidelines: