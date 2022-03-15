CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News

Sulphur Springs, Texas, March 14, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Health Ministry of Jesus Christ.

By Holly Ragan

Helping Ukraine

In light of the news of the attacks on Ukraine, we would like to extend an opportunity to aid the community of Kharkiv (a city in northeast Ukraine). One of the hospital associates has a spouse who is from this city, and their family is still there. The hospital has been able to send some medical supplies. In addition, and thanks to the generosity of many others, we have been able to set up a fund through our Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation to raise money and send it directly to aid this city. To donate to this effort, go to Online Giving (christushealth.org) and select ‘Helping Ukraine’ in the drop down box.

Events

Local Fitness Court – Grand Opening

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs is a proud supporter of the new local Outdoor Fitness Court located in Pacific Park. Due to the threat of inclement weather, this event was postponed. Please stay tuned for the new date!

Community Health Day

In partnership with CHRISTUS Health, Columbia Lodge #81 held a Community Health Day event on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 8am to 12pm at the HW Grays Building at Pacific Park. The event was free to all, and included 6 physician speakers and free lab work, as well as a complimentary breakfast. The turnout was great for the first year, and we look forward to making this an annual event. A special thank you to Bryan Vaughn and the Columbia Lodge members for volunteering and organizing a great event.

Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation Lights of Life Gala 2022

The Lights of Life Gala is scheduled for Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 6:00p.m. – 12 midnight at the Civic Center. This year’s theme “Under the Big Top” reflects our desire for some fun and frivolity after a long season of hardship. The gala promises to be another dazzling evening of fine dining, dancing and bidding on amazing live and silent auction items. This year’s Lights of Life Gala chairs are fourth generation Hopkins County natives, sisters Markeda Fisher and Kayla Price Mitchell. Shannon Barker, Foundation Executive Director shared “I am thrilled to be working with Markeda and Kayla. When they arrived as the bearded ladies to reveal the theme, Under the Big Top, I knew we were in good hands! They keep everyone laughing, but also have the experience and relationships to ensure a successful event. Their impressive history and dedication to Hopkins County is evidenced by their past and present community involvement. We are thankful they feel the Healthcare Foundation is a worthy cause to invest their efforts in.”

For more information and sponsorship opportunities, please call the Foundation office at 903-438-4799.

**UPDATED – COVID Vaccine Clinics:

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs will no longer offer the COVID Vaccine Clinic every Friday morning.

However, beginning the week of March 7 through 11 from 10am until 3pm daily, Net Health will be back offering Pediatric and Adult COVID vaccines. This vaccine clinic is located at the MMU tents behind the hospital. No appointment is necessary. Subsequently, Net Health will continue to come every four weeks until September to provide COVID vaccines.

Hospital Visitation

Please note the following guidelines:

Visitors must acquire masks themselves prior to entering our facility; cloth masks are acceptable. Masks must cover both the nose and the mouth. Visitors must remain masked during their time in the hospital.

An adult must accompany minor-age visitors, be free of symptoms, and able to comply with masking and hygiene expectations throughout the visit.

Emergency Department entrance open 24/7

Main Entrance open 5am to 5pm, Monday – Friday Gift Shop open

Visiting hours are 7am to 9pm Types of Visitors: COVID receiving aerosol treatments: via tele-visitation only; COVID not receiving aerosol treatments: 1 Essential support person for the duration of hospital stay – Essential support person will be given a visible wrist band for identification purposes; ICU/ER: 1 Essential support person only; All other patients may have 1 Essential support person and 1 visitor (up to 2 persons in room at a time)



