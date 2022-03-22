CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News

March 22, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ.

Helping Ukraine

In light of the news of the attacks on Ukraine, we would like to extend an opportunity to aid the

community of Kharkov (a city in northeast Ukraine). One of the hospital associates has a spouse

who is from this city, and their family is still there. The hospital has been able to send some

medical supplies. In addition, and thanks to the generosity of many others, we have been able to

set up a fund through our Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation to raise money and send it

directly to aid this city. To donate to this effort, go to Online Giving (christushealth.org) and

select ‘Helping Ukraine’ in the drop down box.

Events

Local Fitness Court – Grand Opening

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs is a proud supporter of the new local

Outdoor Fitness Court located in Pacific Park. Please join us for the grand opening/ribbon

cutting on Friday, March 25 th at 10:30am.

Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation Lights of Life Gala 2022

The Lights of Life Gala is scheduled for Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 6:00p.m. – 12 midnight at

the Civic Center. This year’s theme “Under the Big Top” reflects our desire for some fun and

frivolity after a long season of hardship. The gala promises to be another dazzling evening of

fine dining, dancing and bidding on amazing live and silent auction items. This year’s Lights of

Life Gala chairs are fourth generation Hopkins County natives, sisters Markeda Fisher and Kayla

Price Mitchell. Shannon Barker, Foundation Executive Director shared “I am thrilled to be

working with Markeda and Kayla. When they arrived as the bearded ladies to reveal the theme,

Under the Big Top, I knew we were in good hands! They keep everyone laughing, but also have

the experience and relationships to ensure a successful event. Their impressive history and

dedication to Hopkins County is evidenced by their past and present community involvement.

We are thankful they feel the Healthcare Foundation is a worthy cause to invest their efforts in.”

For more information and sponsorship opportunities, please call the Foundation office at 903-

438-4799.

Blood Drive in Honor of Israel Lewis

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs will host a blood drive in honor of Israel

Lewis, a local community member suffering from medical complications. The drive will be held

on Wednesday, April 14 th from 9am to 2pm in the Carter Bloodcare Bus in the parking lot of the

hospital.

**UPDATED – COVID Vaccine Clinics:

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs will no longer offer the COVID Vaccine

Clinic every Friday morning.

However, Net Health will be back offering Pediatric and Adult COVID vaccines. This vaccine

clinic is located at the MMU tents behind the hospital. No appointment is necessary.

Subsequently, Net Health will continue to come every four weeks to provide COVID vaccines.

From 10am until 3pm daily, Net Health will offer vaccines on the following weeks: April 4-8,

May 2-6, May 31 – June 3, June 27 – July 1, July 25-29, August 22 – 26, September 19 – 23,

October 17 – 21. September and October are tentative.

Hospital Visitation

Please note the following guidelines:

 Visitors must acquire masks themselves prior to entering our facility; cloth masks are

acceptable. Masks must cover both the nose and the mouth. Visitors must remain

masked during their time in the hospital.

 An adult must accompany minor-age visitors, be free of symptoms, and able to comply

with masking and hygiene expectations throughout the visit.

 Emergency Department entrance open 24/7

 Main Entrance open 5am to 5pm, Monday – Friday

o Gift Shop open

 Visiting hours are 7am to 9pm

o Types of Visitors:

 COVID receiving aerosol treatments: via tele-visitation only;

 COVID not receiving aerosol treatments: 1 Essential support person for

the duration of hospital stay – Essential support person will be given a

visible wrist band for identification purposes;

 ICU/ER: 1 Essential support person only;

 All other patients may have 1 Essential support person and 1 visitor (up to

2 persons in room at a time)

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

We are in need of volunteers to help in various different roles throughout our hospital. We are

asking for anyone willing to give his or her time, to help bring a smile to someone in our

hospital! For more information, contact Meredith Caddell at 903.438.4678.

# # #

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System includes CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospitals – Tyler, South Tyler, Jacksonville,