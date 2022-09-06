CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News September 6

Press Release
New Orthopedic Surgeon
We are excited to welcome to our CHRISTUS family, Dr. Christian Douthit. Dr. Douthit
graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of
Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech
University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity
Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is
particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic
trauma, and sports injuries. Dr. Douthit will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at
103 Medical Circle, Sulphur Springs, TX, 75482. For more information, please call 903.885.6688.
Farmer’s Market
Our CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital is hosting a Farmer’s Market on September 14 th from
10am to 2pm outside of our cafeteria. We will have local, sustainable produce grown by Texas
farmers. Our cafeteria will now be incorporating produce from Texas farmers to create a “Farm
to Table” menu. Please make plans to come shop the market and have lunch while you are here!
FREE Athletic Injury Clinic for Student Athletes
CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine of Sulphur Springs offers a FREE Saturday
Athletic Injury Clinic for student athletes. The athletic injury clinic will be held every Saturday
from 9am to 11am, on August 27 through November 12. Student athletes from 7 th grade to
college age will be able to get a free exam and x-ray to determine a plan of care to treat their
injury. The clinic will be held at our CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Orthopedics, Medical Building 5,
at 103B Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. For more information about our Sports Medicine
program, or Orthopedic services, please call 903.885.6688.
COVID Vaccine Clinics
Net Health COVID Vaccine clinic will continue to offer Adult and Pediatric vaccines and
boosters at our clinic on 100 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs every 3 weeks on the following
dates: September 19 – 23, and October 17 – 21. You may walk in from 10am to 3pm daily. No
appointment is necessary.