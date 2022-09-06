CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News September 6

Press Release

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ.

New Orthopedic Surgeon

We are excited to welcome to our CHRISTUS family, Dr. Christian Douthit. Dr. Douthit

graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of

Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech

University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity

Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is

particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic

trauma, and sports injuries. Dr. Douthit will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at

103 Medical Circle, Sulphur Springs, TX, 75482. For more information, please call 903.885.6688.

Farmer’s Market

Our CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital is hosting a Farmer’s Market on September 14 th from

10am to 2pm outside of our cafeteria. We will have local, sustainable produce grown by Texas

farmers. Our cafeteria will now be incorporating produce from Texas farmers to create a “Farm

to Table” menu. Please make plans to come shop the market and have lunch while you are here!

FREE Athletic Injury Clinic for Student Athletes

NEWS RELEASE

CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine of Sulphur Springs offers a FREE Saturday

Athletic Injury Clinic for student athletes. The athletic injury clinic will be held every Saturday

from 9am to 11am, on August 27 through November 12. Student athletes from 7 th grade to

college age will be able to get a free exam and x-ray to determine a plan of care to treat their

injury. The clinic will be held at our CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Orthopedics, Medical Building 5,

at 103B Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. For more information about our Sports Medicine

program, or Orthopedic services, please call 903.885.6688.

COVID Vaccine Clinics

Net Health COVID Vaccine clinic will continue to offer Adult and Pediatric vaccines and

boosters at our clinic on 100 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs every 3 weeks on the following

dates: September 19 – 23, and October 17 – 21. You may walk in from 10am to 3pm daily. No

appointment is necessary.