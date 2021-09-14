Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Sulphur Springs News



CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News – September 14, 2021

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Health Ministry of Jesus Christ.

By Holly Ragan, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, holly.ragan@christushealth.org

Do You Need a COVID test, but are unable to get in to see your provider for testing or an appointment?

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Primary Care in Sulphur Springs is now scheduling patients who are unable to schedule an office or urgent care visit for COVID testing.

These appointments must be scheduled by calling 903-885-3181, then press option 0.

We will open the schedule daily by 8:30 a.m., depending on staffing availability, for the COVID drive-through.

Current tentative available times from testing are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Patients will be instructed to come to the parking lot of 100 Church St. at their scheduled appointment time and remain in their vehicle. Someone will be out shortly to check them in and begin the appointment.

Patients will be required to sign up for MyChart.

Results of COVID testing will be available to patients via MyChart.

Are you an Uninsured Female over 40?

The Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation wants to help you! The Foundation is offering FREE Mammogram Screenings to uninsured women over 40. Appointments will be Saturday, October 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center, within CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital.

Please call 903.439.4040 to schedule your appointment. This is limited to the first 40 women

Volunteer Chaplains Needed

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs is expanding their Volunteer Chaplaincy Program. If you are a licensed or ordained minister and willing to be on-call one day per week or even one day per month, we would appreciate your involvement in praying for our patients and their families.

If you are involved in lay leadership at your church and would be interested in praying with those in need in our community, you are welcome to apply to our Chaplaincy Program as well. All applications will be completed, reviewed, and approved prior to participation.