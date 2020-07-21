CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Report

Sulphur Springs, Texas, July 21, 2020 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Health Ministry of Jesus Christ.

Awards

The American Heart Association proudly recognizes Hopkins County EMS with the Mission Lifeline EMS – Gold Plus Achievement Award: Another excellent accomplishment by Hopkins County EMS and quality teamwork with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, Emergency Room, and the Cath Lab team. The AHA recognizes our EMS Agency for demonstrating continued success in using the Mission Lifeline program, which applies the most up-to-date, evidence-based treatment guidelines to improve patient care and outcomes in a community. It is six years in a row that they have earned this prestigious award.

Hospital Visitation

For the safety and health of the community and our ministry, CHRISTUS Health is screening all associates and visitors to our hospitals to help lessen the risk of infectious disease transmission among our patients, associates, and guests.

(1) Entrance to the hospital through Emergency Department 24/7

(1) Visitor per patient

Visitors must be between the ages of 16 years-old and 65-years old

We screen all visitors at the door, including a temperature taken

We screen all associates at each shift, including a temperature taken

Visiting hours, are 7:00 am to 7:00 pm (subject to change)

ALL hospital visitors are required to wear a mask. Visitors should bring their masks, and homemade cloth masks are acceptable.

COVID-19 Testing

Experiencing Symptoms?

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, cough, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, chills, muscle pain or headache, or diarrhea, please call your provider for a face-to-face appointment or a telemedicine consultation. If your provider determines you need to have a COVID-19 test, they will send you to the appropriate outpatient location. If you are experiencing an emergency, please present to the Emergency Room. At this time, we are preserving our Emergency Room COVID-19 tests for those who are experiencing an emergency. Otherwise, we would ask that you follow the steps above. If you do not have a healthcare provider, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic welcomes new patients. Please call 903.885.3181 to talk to one of our associates about setting up an appointment.

3-D Mammography: Now Scheduling

We are excited to announce the soft opening of our Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Using our new Hologic Genius 3D Mammography with biopsy equipment purchased with funds raised by the Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation, we are now performing 3-D mammograms right here in Sulphur Springs. There are plans to host a grand opening of the new addition very soon. For more information, call 903.439.4325.

Don’t Delay care:

We want to be clear – CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances remains a safe place for all to receive quality care. Go to the Emergency Department or call 9-1-1 if you are urgently ill. While COVID-19 is new, our processes and procedures for infection prevention and preventing the spread of illness are not. To learn more about COVID-19, go to ChristusTMF.org or www.cdc.gov.