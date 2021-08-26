Holly Ragan, of Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs says due to a sharp increase in Emergency Room visits as a result of the spike in COVID-19, patients should expect longer wait times than normal. Hospital staff is doing everything they can to provide high quality care in a timely manner.

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs will host a COVID Vaccine Clinic every Friday morning from 9-11 a.m. in the main lobby of the hospital until further notice. The available vaccines include Moderna (2-doses, ages 18 and older), Pfizer (2-doses, ages 12 and older) and Johnson & Johnson (1-dose, ages 18 and older), Appointments are not required, but a parent or guardian must accompany anyone 17 and younger.