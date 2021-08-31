Christus Mother Frances Hospital Visitation Updates

Please note the following guidelines:
- Visitors must acquire masks themselves prior to entering our facility; cloth masks are acceptable. Masks must cover both the nose and the mouth. Visitors must remain masked during their time in the hospital.
- Emergency Department entrance open 24/7
- Main Entrance open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday
- Gift Shop open
- Visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Types of Visitors:
- COVID receiving aerosol treatments: via tele-visitation only;
- COVID not receiving aerosol treatments: 1 Essential support person for the duration of hospital stay – Essential support person will be given a visible wrist band for identification purposes;