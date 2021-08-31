Christus Mother Frances Hospital Visitation Updates

Please note the following guidelines:

Visitors must acquire masks themselves prior to entering our facility; cloth masks are acceptable. Masks must cover both the nose and the mouth. Visitors must remain masked during their time in the hospital.

Emergency Department entrance open 24/7

Main Entrance open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday Gift Shop open Visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Types of Visitors: COVID receiving aerosol treatments: via tele-visitation only; COVID not receiving aerosol treatments: 1 Essential support person for the duration of hospital stay – Essential support person will be given a visible wrist band for identification purposes;

