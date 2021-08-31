Hess Lawn Mower Header
Christus Mother Frances Hospital Visitation Updates

Dave Kirkpatrick 9 mins ago

 

Please note the following guidelines:

  • Visitors must acquire masks themselves prior to entering our facility; cloth masks are acceptable. Masks must cover both the nose and the mouth. Visitors must remain masked during their time in the hospital.
  • Emergency Department entrance open 24/7
  • Main Entrance open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday
    • Gift Shop open
    • Visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Types of Visitors:
    • COVID receiving aerosol treatments: via tele-visitation only;
    • COVID not receiving aerosol treatments: 1 Essential support person for the duration of hospital stay – Essential support person will be given a visible wrist band for identification purposes;

