Christus Mother Frances Sulphur Springs Holiday Clinic Hours

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Primary care and specialty clinics will be closed the day after Christmas, Monday, December 26. The CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Urgent Care in Sulphur Springs will open on Christmas Eve but closes early at 2:00 pm. It will also be closed on Christmas Day. However, it will be open during regular hours on December 26, 2022. For non-emergencies, CHRISTUS Virtual Care on Demand is another option available. Providers are there 7:00 am-11:00 pm every day and on holidays. To schedule CHRISTUS On-Demand Care, visit christushealth.org/virtual-medicine or go to your MyCHRISTUS account and click on the virtual visit or Demand Care.