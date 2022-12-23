Young Title Company Header
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
cypress basin hospice
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

Christus Mother Frances Sulphur Springs Holiday Clinic Hours

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Primary care and specialty clinics will be closed the day after Christmas, Monday, December 26. The CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Urgent Care in Sulphur Springs will open on Christmas Eve but closes early at 2:00 pm. It will also be closed on Christmas Day. However, it will be open during regular hours on December 26, 2022. For non-emergencies, CHRISTUS Virtual Care on Demand is another option available. Providers are there 7:00 am-11:00 pm every day and on holidays. To schedule CHRISTUS On-Demand Care, visit christushealth.org/virtual-medicine or go to your MyCHRISTUS account and click on the virtual visit or Demand Care.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     