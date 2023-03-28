Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs Hospital News

CHRISTUS Nurses Start Nurse Honor Guard

A group of CHRISTUS Nurses, known as the Founding Mothers, is starting the Northeast Texas Nurse Honor Guard. Their mission is to pay tribute to nurse colleagues that have passed away and provide comfort to their families by reading the Nightingale tribute at their funeral services. The group is voluntary; members do not have to be CHRISTUS associates but do have to be an RN or LVN. The membership is open to any active or retired (LPN or RN) in the state of Texas. To become a member of the CHRISTUS NETX Nurse Honor Guard, you may join the private Facebook page for members, and/or fill out the form at https://forms.office.com/r/bBKeFfeYbv. For questions or to request a tribute for a loved one, please reach out via email at NETXNHGinfo@gmail.com.

March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Recent studies have shown that colonoscopies can save lives. Due to colon cancer being highly curable (if detected early enough), it is recommended that individuals without any symptoms or known risk- such as family history receive their initial colon screening at age 45. However, if individuals are having symptoms, have personal history, or are at high risk they are recommended to screen before age 45. If you or a loved one could benefit from a preventative screening, turn to our compassionate gastroenterology team led by Dr. Umair Sohail. Talk to your primary care provider today about scheduling your screening at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Sulphur Springs, or call 903.885.1770.

Primary Care

Do you have a Primary Care Provider? Now is a great time to establish care with our new team member available at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Primary Care in Sulphur Springs. Accepting new patients, Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner Rebecca Couch would love to serve your healthcare needs. At CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, our distinguished providers are dedicated to efficiently meeting the healthcare needs of the patients we serve with compassionate, quality care. To schedule an appointment, call 903.885.3181 today.

Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Gala

Don’t miss out on this year’s Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Lights of Life Gala, from dancing to great food and prizes, it is guaranteed to be a good time. Have you bought your tickets yet? The event will be on April 22, 2023 and will include live and silent auctions. All proceeds go to healthcare projects benefiting Hopkins County. For tickets, please visit the Gala website: LOLGala2023.givesmart.com. For more information, please contact the Foundation at kayla.price@christushealth.org or 903.438.4799.