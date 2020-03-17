Christus Mother Frances Sulphur Springs Hospital Visitation Update

Here are the most recent updates.Updates:

1. Visitors must be 18 years or older.

2. Visitation hours will be 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

3. An essential caregiver may be allowed to remain overnight with approval from the Charge Nurse.

4. Visitors must complete the Visitor Screening Tool.

5. Visitors must have a normal temperature.

6. Patients and/or families should designate a point-person to communicate within the family about the patient’s status so as not to overwhelm our phone system.

7. CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital Security and Hospital Associates may limit patient visitation to protect our patients, physicians, and/or associates.

Entrances:

Main Lobby Entrance will be open 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with clinical staff posted

Emergency Department Entrance will be open 24-hours a day, 7-days a week with clinical staff posted