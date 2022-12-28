Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs New Years Holiday Hours

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Urgent Care in Sulphur Springs will be closed on Friday, December 30, New Year’s Eve, December 31, and New Year’s Day, January 1, 2023. However, the Urgent Care clinic will resume regular hours on Monday, January 2. In addition, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Primary care and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic specialty clinics will be closed on Monday, January 2. For non-emergencies, CHRISTUS Virtual Care on Demand is an available option. It is a service available to patients over the age of five, and providers are open from 7:00 am until 11:00 pm every day and on holidays. To schedule CHRISTUS On-Demand Care visit christushealth.org/virtual-medicine or go to your MyCHRISTUS account (formerly known as “MyChart”) and click on the virtual visit or Demand Care.