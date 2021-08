CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs will host a COVID Vaccine Clinic tomorrow and every Friday through August 27 from 9am to 11am in the main lobby of the hospital through August 27, 2021. The available vaccines include Moderna (2-doses, ages 18 and older), Pfizer (2-doses, ages 12 and older) and Johnson & Johnson (1-dose, ages 18 and older), Appointments not required, but parent/guardian must accompany anyone 17 and younger.