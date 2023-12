The CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Volunteer Auxiliary is a dedicated group of individuals with servant’s hearts. The Auxiliary is sponsoring the Health Care Foundation’s Gala to be held on January 27, 2024. Joining the Auxiliary to celebrate their donation are, seated, John and Kim Sellers who are serving as the volunteer Gala chairs.

To learn more about the Gala visit LOLGala2024.GiveSmart.com