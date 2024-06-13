CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic locations in Tyler, Sulphur Springs Earn Coveted National Accreditation For Maternal-Fetal Care

(TYLER, Texas) – The maternal-fetal medicine program at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Sulphur Springs has earned accreditation, and the program’s Tyler location has earned reaccreditation from the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) for excellence in patient care and imaging.

To earn reaccreditation, the clinic underwent a thorough, seven-month assessment, which included the evaluation and qualifications of physicians and sonographers, maintenance of ultrasound equipment, policies to ensure patient and staff safety, and thoroughness and quality of sonograms performed.

This accreditation recognizes the practice’s expertise in the following areas:

OB standard ultrasound

OB trimester specific ultrasound

Detailed obstetric ultrasound

Detailed first trimester ultrasound

Detailed second trimester ultrasound

Fetal echocardiogram

“AIUM accreditation demonstrates our commitment to upholding the highest standards in ultrasound imaging and ensuring that our patients receive the best possible care,” said Dr. Mojirayo Sarumi, director of the maternal-fetal medicine program. “Reaccreditation is a testament to our dedication in providing excellent care for our patients and an effective health care environment for our team. We are proud to be recognized for our continued efforts in prioritizing quality care for patients in the community.”

The maternal-fetal medicine program at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic has been serving patients since 2019, with the Tyler location earning initial accreditation in 2021.

The program focuses on providing care for women who are at high risk during their pregnancies.

Ultrasound is one of the ways to assess if a pregnancy is going as planned. It can assess the growing baby and provide information that can help with diagnosis and management.

“Our clinic is dedicated to quality assurance and improvement in order to better patient care efforts.” Sarumi said. “Utilizing the available technology in the most effective way possible, for the benefit of our patients is one of the many ways we accomplish this goal.”